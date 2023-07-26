BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood reveals wedding plans in new interview

The weather presenter opened up about her nuptials following her engagement last year

Carol Kirkwood shared the exciting news last year that she had got engaged for the second time. Now, in a new interview, the BBC star spoke about her plans for the ceremony.

In an interview with Yours magazine, the weather presenter and novelist said: "I think it will be a small, intimate wedding and maybe we'll have a party afterwards."

She continued: "For us at this stage, I think that's really what we want to make it special for us." Carol also talked about the fact that she was surprised by her fiancé Steve Randall's proposal.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol and Steve got engaged last year

"We were out having a picnic one day and Steve went down on one knee and pulled out a ring," she said. "He proposed and that was a no-brainer. I said, 'Yes, definitely!'"

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The star is hoping to have an intimate wedding

Recently, the presenter talked about feeling "happy and healthy" and gushed about her "perfect" beau.

Speaking to Closer magazine about the 48-year-old former police officer, Carol, 61, said: "My fiancé is very handsome. He's very kind and caring and he makes me laugh. Steve's a good cook too. He's all I could ever want. In my eyes he's perfect."

© BBC Carol has long been a BBC fan favourite

The BBC star also opened up about how she and Steve got together – revealing that she wasn't expecting to get into a relationship at the time.

She said: "We were friends before we became romantically involved so we knew each other quite well before we started dating. That was nice because it just kind of happened.

© Getty With co-star Sally Nugent at Royal Ascot

"Neither of us were looking for romance and there it was, it just evolves. It's so lovely. Who'd have thought that at this ripe old age, I'd be getting married again? I certainly didn't."

No wonder the star also said: "There's so much to look forward to in the next 20 years".

© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Carol broadcasting from Chelsea Flower Show

One of the projects Carol is no doubt excited about is her second career as an author. Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, she revealed that her latest book had been released.

Sharing a photo of the gorgeous cover, Carol wrote in an accompanying caption: "Secrets of the Villa Amore is out today in hardback, eBook and audiobook!"

© BBC The star surrounded by puppies on BBC Breakfast

The weather forecaster added: "Enjoy some guaranteed sunshine and escape to the Amalfi coast for sun, secrets and scandal…"

Carol then shared the image to her Instagram page and fans were quick to congratulate the TV presenter with comments.

© Getty The star opened up about her relationship

One wrote: "Wow congratulations I'm going to buy a copy now to take on holiday!" A second agreed, added: "Best wishes for a successful launch!!" as a third said: "Can't wait to read it! Your other two were brilliant."

© BBC Carol balances presenting with being an author

Carol and her partner began dating back in 2021 and generally keep their private life out of the spotlight but the BBC broadcaster did open up about the special moment they got engaged last spring. Speaking to fellow BBC presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay at the time, Carol explained: "We got engaged when we were on holiday, so it's lovely news and we're both thrilled. Thank you!"