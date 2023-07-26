Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood reveals wedding plans in new interview
BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood reveals wedding plans in new interview

The weather presenter opened up about her nuptials following her engagement last year

Carol Kirkwood at Chelsea Flower Show Press Day on 23 May 2022
Diane Shipley
Diane ShipleySenior Online Writer

Carol Kirkwood shared the exciting news last year that she had got engaged for the second time. Now, in a new interview, the BBC star spoke about her plans for the ceremony. 

In an interview with Yours magazine, the weather presenter and novelist said: "I think it will be a small, intimate wedding and maybe we'll have a party afterwards." 

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

She continued: "For us at this stage, I think that's really what we want to make it special for us." Carol also talked about the fact that she was surprised by her fiancé Steve Randall's proposal. 

Carol Kirkwood and partner Steve Randall at The Radio Times Covers Party at Claridge's Hotel© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock
Carol and Steve got engaged last year

"We were out having a picnic one day and Steve went down on one knee and pulled out a ring," she said. "He proposed and that was a no-brainer. I said, 'Yes, definitely!'" 

Carol Kirkwood at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, © James Veysey/Shutterstock
The star is hoping to have an intimate wedding

Recently, the presenter talked about feeling "happy and healthy" and gushed about her "perfect" beau. 

Speaking to Closer magazine about the 48-year-old former police officer, Carol, 61, said: "My fiancé is very handsome. He's very kind and caring and he makes me laugh. Steve's a good cook too. He's all I could ever want. In my eyes he's perfect." 

carol kirkwood in bbc breakfast studio in front of weather screen© BBC
Carol has long been a BBC fan favourite

The BBC star also opened up about how she and Steve got together – revealing that she wasn't expecting to get into a relationship at the time.

She said: "We were friends before we became romantically involved so we knew each other quite well before we started dating. That was nice because it just kind of happened. 

Sally Nugent Carol Kirkwood Royal Ascot © Getty
With co-star Sally Nugent at Royal Ascot

"Neither of us were looking for romance and there it was, it just evolves. It's so lovely. Who'd have thought that at this ripe old age, I'd be getting married again? I certainly didn't." 

No wonder the star also said: "There's so much to look forward to in the next 20 years". 

Carol Kirkwood broadcasting the BBC Weather live from Chelsea Flower Show © Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
Carol broadcasting from Chelsea Flower Show

One of the projects Carol is no doubt excited about is her second career as an author. Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, she revealed that her latest book had been released

Sharing a photo of the gorgeous cover, Carol wrote in an accompanying caption: "Secrets of the Villa Amore is out today in hardback, eBook and audiobook!" 

Carol Kirkwood surrounded by puppies on BBC Breakfast© BBC
The star surrounded by puppies on BBC Breakfast

The weather forecaster added: "Enjoy some guaranteed sunshine and escape to the Amalfi coast for sun, secrets and scandal…" 

Carol then shared the image to her Instagram page and fans were quick to congratulate the TV presenter with comments.

carol kirkwood wearing purple© Getty
The star opened up about her relationship

 One wrote: "Wow congratulations I'm going to buy a copy now to take on holiday!" A second agreed, added: "Best wishes for a successful launch!!" as a third said: "Can't wait to read it! Your other two were brilliant." 

Carol Kirkwood reporting from The Butterfly House at Blenheim Palace on BBC Breakfast© BBC
Carol balances presenting with being an author

Carol and her partner began dating back in 2021 and generally keep their private life out of the spotlight but the BBC broadcaster did open up about the special moment they got engaged last spring. Speaking to fellow BBC presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay at the time, Carol explained: "We got engaged when we were on holiday, so it's lovely news and we're both thrilled. Thank you!"

