Carol Kirkwood has shared an exciting announcement on social media that her fans will be thrilled about. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the BBC Breakfast presenter, who also enjoys a career as an author, revealed that her latest book has been released.

Sharing a photo of the gorgeous cover, Carol wrote in an accompanying caption: "Secrets of the Villa Amore is out today in hardback, eBook and audiobook!"

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood's on-air engagement announcement was so sweet

The weather forecaster added: "Enjoy some guaranteed sunshine and escape to the Amalfi coast for sun, secrets and scandal…" Carol then shared the image to her Instagram page and fans were quick to congratulate the TV presenter with comments.

One wrote: "Wow congratulations I'm going to buy a copy now to take on holiday!" A second agreed, added: "Best wishes for a successful launch!!" as a third said: "Can't wait to read it! Your other two were brilliant."

Carol's book launch comes shortly after she gave an update about her engagement to her partner, Steve Randall, 47. The presenter, 61, who got engaged in May 2022, has been blissfully happy ever since saying 'Yes' but it seems the pair are in no rush to tie the knot.

Chatting in a new interview with Best magazine, Carol stated that there are no current wedding plans underway. "Not just yet! We know we are definitely going to get married – we just haven't sorted out the details yet. We're just enjoying being engaged to be honest," she said.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood and Steve got engaged in 2022

Carol and her partner, who works as a police officer, began dating back in 2021 and generally keep their private life out of the spotlight but the BBC broadcaster did open up about the special moment they got engaged last spring. Speaking to fellow BBC presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay at the time, Carol explained: "We got engaged when we were on holiday, so it's lovely news and we're both thrilled. Thank you!"

Carol was previously married to her first husband, Jimmy Kirkwood, for 18 years, before the couple decided to divorce in 2008. The presenter also shared with Belfast Telegraph how her first marriage shaped her thoughts toward getting engaged.

© BBC Carol Kirkwood works on BBC Breakfast

"This time, it's nice because there's no pressure – it's not like we're going to rush off and have children or anything. It's nice to enjoy it and do it at our own pace. In that sense, it's quite exciting as well. It's all to come at some stage in the future. We're not galloping towards it."

© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood on BBC Breakfast

Meanwhile, the synopsis for Carol's new novel reads: "Carina is marrying her childhood sweetheart, Giorgio. He isn't the person she thinks he is. Hollywood starlet Edie is the dazzling bridesmaid. She's hiding something that could destroy her best friend. Mother-of-the-bride Philippa is stunned by the arrival of a lover from her past. Can her marriage survive?

"As the guests gather under the azure skies of the Amalfi coast, scandal and intrigue are waiting to be revealed, and one of the guests will do anything to hide the truth." We think it sounds like the perfect holiday read!