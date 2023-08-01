BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood sparks reaction from viewers with major change on show

The star usually presents the forecast from various locations across the UK

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood delighted viewers of the show on Tuesday morning as she made a rare appearance on the red sofa alongside hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay.

The Scottish star frequently presents the forecast from various locations across the UK, most recently broadcasting from Leamington Spa and Wimbledon. However, during the latest edition of the programme, Carol joined her co-stars in the studio to share the latest weather news.

© BBC Carol Kirkwood joined her co-stars on the BBC Breakfast sofa on Tuesday

Taking to Instagram during the show, Carol shared a snap that showed her standing in front of a large monitor in the progamme's studio, which is located in Salford's Media City.

Fans were pleased to see Carol back on the set and took to the comments section. One person wrote: "Good morning Carol, great to see you in the studio looking fabulous," while another added: "Good morning, lovely to see you in the studio."

A second person commented: "Lovely to see you in the studio, nice shoes," while another added "Good morning Carol, dry in the studio."

Carol is a popular presenter on the show and often keeps viewers entertained with her weather reports.

Last week, the 61-year-old was praised by fans as she delivered the forecast whilst surrounded by a litter of puppies at the Guide Dog National Centre in Leamington Spa.

© BBC Breakfast Carol Kirkwood surrounded by puppies on BBC Breakfast

As Carol attempted to share the latest weather update, she had a group of nine-week-old labrador pups climbing over her whilst she sat on the floor. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast thrown into chaos as Carol Kirkwood surrounded by litter of puppies

Carol's colleagues were very impressed with her professionalism, with Sally remarking: "Carol I think you deserve an award for doing the weather forecast while someone was eating your microphone and another one was eating your hair."

Jon quipped: "Have you been using that meat-flavoured shampoo again?"

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Carol is a popular presenter on the show

It's been an exciting few months for Carol, who is set to embark on a new challenge away from BBC Breakfast.

The presenter will soon be heading off on a four-day steam train journey through Scotland, accompanied by a group of fans.

The excursion will cost participants £1,495 per ticket, which will include, a trip on the Falkirk Wheel, a castle visit and three boat rides. Carol is also expected to give a talk on her love of her native country, growing up in Morar, her TV career and her time as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock Carol is set to embark on a four-day steam train journey across Scotland

Carol is also preparing to walk down the aisle following her engagement to former police officer Steve Randall in May last year.

Speaking about her upcoming nuptials in a recent interview with Yours magazine, she said: "I think it will be a small, intimate wedding and maybe we'll have a party afterwards."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood with her fiancé Steve Randall

The presenter added: "For us at this stage, I think that's really what we want to make it special for us."