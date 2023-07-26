BBC Breakfast thrown into chaos as Carol Kirkwood engulfed by litter of puppies: 'It's carnage'

BBC Breakfast viewers praised Carol Kirkwood's weather report on Wednesday morning as she delivered the forecast while surrounded by a group of lively puppies.

The 61-year-old was broadcasting from the Guide Dog National Centre, where she sat on the floor and played with a group of nine, nine-week-old labrador pups.

As Carol attempted to share the latest weather update, two persistent puppies proceeded to climb over the star, with one chewing on her hair and the other biting on her microphone.

"Get off my mic you little monkey!" Carol said in a soft tone as she steered the puppies away from her mic.

Back in the studio, Carol's co-stars Sally Nugent and Jon Kay were impressed with the Scottish star's professionalism.

Sally said: "Carol I think you deserve an award for doing the weather forecast while someone was eating your microphone and another one was eating your hair."

Jon quipped: "Have you been using that meat-flavoured shampoo again?"

Sally added: "That was properly professional, well done. You're going to have a great morning."

Moving on from the segment, Jon and Sally began to read the latest news headlines but Sally was clearly still distracted by Carol and the puppies.

"Totally distracted by Carol, I think there's carnage going on," she said halfway through sharing Wednesday's top stories. "You can't see it but there's carnage going on this morning."

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the sweet segment, with one person writing: "So lovely to see Carol playing with those puppies this morning," while another added: "So funny… hope the camera team got some spare mics!!"

A third person tweeted: "Perfect viewing for this time of day. Thanks for the giggles Carol," while another agreed, adding: "Had to watch it back - made me chuckle! Such a professional tho - didn't faze her at all!"

This isn't the first time that Carol has experienced an on-air mishap involving a dog. Earlier this month, the star was pulled to the ground by an adorable search dog named Wraith whilst presenting the weather forecast from Wimbledon.

Towards the end of her report, Wraith spotted his trainer who was standing off-camera and began to walk away from Carol, who was holding his lead, and pulled her out of the shot.

Carol, who was kneeling on the ground, lost her balance and landed on her bottom.

Jon and Sally were quick to express their concern, with Sally exclaiming: "Oh, Carol! Is she ok?", but Carol quickly reassured them by laughing at the situation.

Carol's funny weather segment comes amid an exciting time for the star, who is set to embark on a four-day steam train journey through Scotland, accompanied by her fans.

The trip, which will cost participants £1,495, involves a trip on the Falkirk Wheel, a castle visit and three boat rides, with the Scottish star expected to give a talk on her love of her homeland, growing up in Morar, her TV career and her time as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing. A Q&A session with Carol will also be available.