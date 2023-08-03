Jamie Foxx reveals sister 'saved his life' during terrifying health scare

Jamie Foxx has paid a beautiful tribute to his sister, who he claims saved his life following a medical emergency earlier this year. The Django Unchained actor, 55, shared a series of snaps of his Deirdra on Instagram, where he shared the beautiful message.

He wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft."

WATCH: See Jamie discussing the medical emergency here

Jamie was hospitalized back in April due to a medical emergency, but the star and his family have kept the details of his illness private, with Mike Tyson previously claiming that the actor had suffered a stroke. Following rumors about his health, his daughter Corinne confirmed that he was "recuperating" in mid-May.

Jamie himself address his fans in an Instagram video, saying: "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something I thought I would never ever go through."

© Getty Images Jamie Foxx was in hospital

He added: "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way and you know, they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out. They protected me. And that's what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these… I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show."

The star also addressed some rumors about his health, explaining: "I'm not paralyzed. But I went to hell and back… Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working just fine… If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now, I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out.

© Getty Images Jamie Foxx spoke about his health

"But like I said, I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make. I'm here on earth because of some great people. I'm here on earth because of God, man."