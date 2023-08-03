Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jamie Foxx reveals sister 'saved his life' during terrifying health scare
The actor spent time in the hospital for an unknown reason

Emmy Griffiths
Jamie Foxx has paid a beautiful tribute to his sister, who he claims saved his life following a medical emergency earlier this year. The Django Unchained actor, 55, shared a series of snaps of his Deirdra on Instagram, where he shared the beautiful message. 

He wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft." 

Jamie was hospitalized back in April due to a medical emergency, but the star and his family have kept the details of his illness private, with Mike Tyson previously claiming that the actor had suffered a stroke. Following rumors about his health, his daughter Corinne confirmed that he was "recuperating" in mid-May. 

Jamie himself address his fans in an Instagram video, saying: "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something I thought I would never ever go through."

He added: "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way and you know, they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out. They protected me. And that's what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these… I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show."

The star also addressed some rumors about his health, explaining: "I'm not paralyzed. But I went to hell and back… Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working just fine… If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now, I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out.

"But like I said, I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make. I'm here on earth because of some great people. I'm here on earth because of God, man."

