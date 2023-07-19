Nicole Kidman is one of Hollywood's most famous stars and has enjoyed a hugely successful career spanning decades.

However, the award-winning actress is one of the many famous faces to be impacted by the ongoing WGA Writers Strike.

Among the many things that have been delayed due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood was a special lifetime achievement award set to be delivered to the actress.

© Mike Marsland/Getty Nicole Kidman's lifetime achievement award has been delayed amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood

Nicole was set to receive the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award last month on June 10.

However, this has been postponed indefinitely. While the actress was unable to enjoy her special moment, that's not to say she hasn't experienced other career highlights of late.

© Todd Williamson Nicole is an award-winning actress

Most recently, Nicole was in London promoting her upcoming series, Special Ops: Lioness, alongside fellow actress Zoe Saldana.

The star turned heads in the UK capital in an array of stylish looks, receiving a mass of compliments from her adoring fans in the process.

During her time in London, Nicole also spoke to Stellar editor-in-chief Sarrah Le Marquand on her Something to Talk About podcast.

© Getty Nicole and Keith with their daughters Sunday and Faith

She opened up about her family life with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 12, in Australia, where they have lived on a more permanent basis since the pandemic.

She said: "There's a lot of great energy in our house and really different ideas that bounce around from all walks of life."

She continued: " My sister [Antonia Kidman] has six children as well, so we have a lot of that. A lot of ages and a lot of perspectives on the world. Everyone has their voice, and I think it keeps you engaged in what's happening in the world."

© Getty Images Nicole with husband Keith

Nicole is incredibly close to Antonia, who also resides in Australia, as does their mom, Janelle. Nicole moved to Australia during lockdown to be closer to her mother, who has suffered several health issues in the past few years.

The star and her family also have a home in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as properties in LA, New York and London - where Nicole's daughter Bella Cruise, 30, lives.

© Getty Images The A-list couple are primarily based in Australia

Nicole and Keith prefer to keep their family out of the spotlight, but their daughters have occasionally made appearances in the star's shows - something they have shown great enthusiasm for.

To date, the sisters have been extras in a number of films and TV adaptations, including Big Little Lies, The Undoing and Angry Birds - where they had talking parts.

