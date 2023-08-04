NCIS star Sean Murray supported by co-star Brian Dietzen in latest post

Sean Murray has been supported by his NCIS co-star Brian Dietzen in his latest post, and we love to see the two support one another! In the snap, Sean shared a photo of the SAG-AFTRA strike on day 19, tagging his co-stars including Katrina Law and Brian in the photo.

He wrote: "Lots of peeps here whose IG usernames I don't have, so forgive me if you weren't tagged! #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong #solidarity #ncis." Brian replied to the post with a hands-raised emoji in support, and their fans were loving it.

Replying to the post, one person wrote: "Thanks for sharing. This fan appreciates everything you all do to give us fans such awesomeness adventures. Keep Fighting! Have a great day and take care." Another person added: "Do what you have to do! Looking forward to seeing you again when it’s all settled."

Katrina also shared a series of snaps of herself with her co-stars on the picket line, writing: "@JANEFONDA ATE OUR ICE CREAM!!!! So proud of the #NCIS actors and writers coming out in support of each other and for providing relief to the heat by sponsoring an Ice Cream Truck @cvtsoftserve #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong #sagaftrastrike."

The actors have been on the picket line to demand better pay and job security, with huge Hollywood stars including Brad Pitt and George Clooney joining to show their support for the cause. However, not everyone has agreed, and Arrow star Stephen Amell received considerable backlash after calling the strike "a reductive negotiating tactic".

Speaking at a Q&A at Galaxycon, he explained: "I support my union, I do. And I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic. I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think the thinking as it pertains to shows – like the show that I’m on that premiered last night – I think it’s myopic."

NCIS star Katrina Law shared snaps from the picket line

He later clarified his comments on Instagram, writing that his comments were "contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union". He added: "Of course, I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do. I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don’t think these issues are simple.

"Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I’m not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved."

He concluded: "For the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line, please don’t whip any hard fruit."