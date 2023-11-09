Hugh Jackman teases big comeback but divides fans with appearance – see why

Hugh Jackman is rejoicing in the prospect of being able to return to work following the long-awaited resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The actor, 55, took to his Instagram to tease his big comeback with Deadpool 3, in which he will appear as his beloved character Wolverine, opposite close "frenemy" Ryan Reynolds' titular Marvel anti-hero.

He shared a pair of photos on his social media to allude to the fact that he was ready to return to production on the film, sporting a pair of gray Crocs.

He'd accessorized his footwear, however, with a few small and adorable Wolverine Jibbitz (aka pins for Crocs) and wrote alongside the snaps: "Gonna need these beauties!"

Of course, given that he opted for the historically divisive shoe (and chose to wear socks with them), he received a barrage of mixed responses. Some fans were loving the shoe and the accessories, leaving comments like: "YES I NEED THAT TINY WOLVERINE TO BE ON MY CROCS," and: "Absolutely yes and I would like a pair for Christmas too."

Others were a bit less receptive, offering takes such as: "WHAT ARE THOSE?!!!!!" and: "Nope. Not even on you," as well as: "Nope. I love you Hugh but… nope. I draw the line at crocs. Or do I claw the line? I claw the line at crocs."

Back in July, Ryan revealed that he would be joined by Hugh in Deadpool 3, sporting his original costume from the comic book iteration and animated X-Men series. The movie is also Hugh's first since it was announced in September that he and Deborra-Lee Furness had separated after 27 years of marriage.

The super hero film, directed by Canadian filmmaker Shawn Levy (who directed Ryan in Free Guy and The Adam Project), is set for a May 3, 2024 release, nearly six years after the previous Deadpool 2.

It has been reported that Deadpool 3 is one of the first big budget movies to immediately resume filming with the end of the strike prior to the upcoming Thanksgiving break as many other projects that had been paused for four months slowly restart.

While not much is known about the plot for the movie, it is believed that the multiverse might be involved, since this is Deadpool's first official outing as part of the MCU after the first two outings were led by Fox.

Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand are set to reprise their roles as Vanessa and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner might reportedly also reprise her role as sai-wielding assassin Elektra Natchios.

Ryan subtly confirmed that the movie was back in action with a photograph of a dog sporting adorable tiny Deadpool merch.

"Did Dogpool save the day?" the 47-year-old actor and entrepreneur quipped. "Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024," on which Hugh commented: "LFG!"

