Ryan Reynolds reveals the move Blake Lively made that he deems an 'assault'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have nothing if not a sense of humor that's often biting and side-splittingly hilarious, and while they always have love for each other, sometimes the joke's gotta win.

A new clip shared some insight into the making of 2022's Spirited, with Ryan, 47, and Will Ferrell starring in a reimagining of the classic 1843 tale A Christmas Carol.

In conjunction with the movie's re-release in theaters and continued push on Apple TV+ for the holidays, a snippet from the making of the movie was shared by tap dancer Chloe Arnold, who worked with the actors to perfect their musical comedy chops for the film.

VIDEO: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

In the video, Ryan reveals that Blake, 36, made and gifted Will, 56, a pair of transparent jellies with taps on them. "My wife gave Will jelly tap shoes."

Despite already having shoes on them, the old school actor decided to try the shoes on, although they quickly proved to be ineffective when the taps came off after one run through the routine.

Will even decided to style out the shoes with socks, and Ryan quipped: "That is spectacular. The socks, they really bring the whole look together."

Back in the confessional chair, he retorted: "Making someone wear jelly tap shoes is assault, I think. In several states of course it's legal. But Will being Will…put them right on and went and did a little number."

When the taps came right off, Will feigned frustration as he picked up the fallen piece and uttered "jelly taps!" and walked away.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds talks big move involving Blake Lively and four children – and it hits close to home

Blake, clearly just delighted to be part of the gag, shared the clip on her own Instagram Stories and simply wrote alongside it: "Claim to fame!"

© Getty Images Ryan and Will starred together in the 2022 holiday film Spirited

Fans took to the comments section of the clip to gush over the movie, leaving responses like: "I have watched it so many times over the last 12 months. It brings me so much joy especially in times of severe pain flare ups. I love it!"

SEE: Blake Lively shares hilarious engagement photo – wait 'til you see the giant diamond

Another also added: "I love this movie, I'm glad Apple kept it for this season and he is hilarious," while a third wrote: "Mad one sis," with several laughing emojis.

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan will often crack jokes and gags for each other

In an interview with E! News in November 2022, when the movie was first released, Will was asked about the incident and responded: "I had seen that Blake had been photographed wearing and bringing back jellies and then she made me jelly tap shoes that I tried to rehearse in. Then they immediately disintegrated."

MORE: How Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively broke the cardinal rule of Great British Bake Off

Choreographer Chloe confirmed the incident when she repeated: "There was this hilarious moment when Ryan pulls out of pair of shoes to gift to Will and I was like, 'Why is he gifting him? We have shoes.'

© Apple TV+ "Making someone wear jelly tap shoes is assault, I think. In several states of course it's legal. But Will being Will…put them right on and went and did a little number."

"They are a pair of jellies with taps on them. Of course Will puts them on and after about two steps, the jellies fall apart, the taps fall apart."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.