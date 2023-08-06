Virgin River star Martin Henderson has bid farewell to his longer locks in a new video shared on his Instagram Stories.

The actor, who plays Jack Sheridan in the Netflix drama, shared a video posted by celebrity hairdresser, Jason Schneidman, who is professionally known as TheMensGroomer, which showed the star having his hair styled following a trim.

WATCH: Virgin River's Martin Henderson shares new hairdo ahead of season five release

Martin, who has been rocking shoulder-length locks in recent months, looked pleased with his new hairdo, and it's safe to say fans were loving the new look.

Taking to the comments section of Jason's post, one person wrote: "Looking good, Martin!! Nice haircut!!" while another added: "Oohhh I love it."

© Martin Henderson/Instagram Martin has been donning longer locks in recent months

One fan was convinced that the star had chopped his hair in preparation for filming season six of Virgin River, commenting: "Hoping filming will start soon! Gotta get that Jack Sheridan cut! @alexandrabreck said yesterday in her stories that she would normally be in Vancouver filming now. Here's to hoping the actors and writers get what they deserve and the strike ends soon so they can get back to work and making what we love!"

Martin's new hairstyle comes after his co-star Alexandra Breckenridge gave a disappointing update on the upcoming sixth season, which has yet to be filmed.

The actress, who stars as Mel Monroe in the series, confirmed that production on the series has been delayed.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Alexandra recently confirmed that production on season six has been delayed

Speaking to her followers in a video posted to her Instagram Stories, the star said it felt "weird" to be at her home in Atlanta, Georgia, rather than in Vancouver, where Virgin River is filmed.

"I'm always homesick when I'm there but now my body feels like it's supposed to be in Vancouver so it's very bizarre," she added.

Annette O'Toole, who plays town mayor Hope McCrea, revealed that production on the show would begin as soon as the strike has come to an end. She shared the news in a post to Instagram in May which featured a stunning snap of blooming roses. She captioned it: "Some roses to celebrate the good news: #VirginRiver season 5 will air in the fall and we're going to film season 6 as soon as the strike is settled. #WGAStrong!"

© Netflix Annette O'Toole revealed in May that filming will begin once the strike has settled

Industry insiders have predicted that the strike will draw to a close in the fall, which means that production on season six should begin shortly afterwards.

While fans may have to wait a little longer than usual to stream season six, Mel and Jack will soon be back on our screens in the fifth season, which arrives on Netflix on September 7. The series is split into two parts, with the first eight episodes available to stream in September, before two festive specials are released on November 30.

Season five will air in two parts

What can fans expect from Virgin River season 5?

Viewers can expect to see "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart" in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, Mel will face issues of motherhood that push her to make a "big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past," according to the synopsis.

Season five premieres on September 7

"Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations–with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other," the synopsis reads.