Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge confirms huge update on season 6 release date - and fans will be delighted

Alexandra Breckenridge has confirmed that the release date for season six of Virgin River has been brought forward to 2024. Netflix previously announced that the show wouldn't return until 2025, however in an Instagram Story shared on Thursday, the actress confirmed the exciting update.

Addressing fans of the show, the 42-year-old began: "I'm curious. I know it was announced that season six will be airing this year in 2024, whereas previously we thought it wasn't going to air in 2025.

"What month do you think it's going to air?" asked Alexandra, who stars as Mel Monroe in the popular romance drama.

© Netflix Season six of Virgin River will air in 2024

In a video shared later the same day, the star teased the upcoming season, which she said fans will "enjoy a lot".

"Well thanks for all the guesses on when Virgin River season six will be coming out," said the This Is Us actress. "I totally know what date it is. I can't tell you though.

"It's going to be a great season," she continued. "I think you're all going to enjoy it a lot. I hope you enjoy it."

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge plays Mel Monroe in the Netflix show

Alexandra also opened up about her experience filming season six. "It was intense," she revealed. "Not necessarily the content so much, I think just the filming.

"We were on location a lot," she teased. "What does that mean? We don't know."

Alexandra's latest post comes shortly after Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos announced that season six would air later this year.

"Just before the end of this year we've got Squid Game's return, Emily in Paris return, a new season of Selling Sunset, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Diplomat, Virgin River, Love is Blind, Ryan Murphy has an incredible new season of Monsters," Ted said at the Netflix Q2 earnings interview. "That's s all just coming up before the end of the year."

Filming for season 6 took place earlier this year

So, what can fans expect from season six?

The new episodes take place a few months after the events of season five's festive episodes, which saw Mel discover the identity of her biological father: a man named Everett Reid who had been living in Virgin River all along.

Fans can expect more of this storyline in the upcoming season, according to showrunner Patrick Sean Smith. "The big new mystery character this season is Mel's biological father Everett Reid, who is carrying a long-held secret," he told Tudum.

Elsewhere, Mel and Jack will continue on their journey to parenthood while transforming Lilly's farm into their dream home.

© Netflix Colin Lawrence as Preacher and Kandyse McClure as Kaia

Meanwhile, Brady takes on a volunteering job at the fire station under Fire Chief Kaia, who is "pulled into Preacher's past sins".

Fans can also look forward to seeing some familiar faces as "returning favourites from the past".