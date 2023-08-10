Dick and Angel Strawbridge share adorable throwback – and look how grown up Dorothy is

Dick and Angel Strawbridge took a trip down memory lane on Thursday as they gave fans a new update on Instagram. Posting two never-before-seen photos, the first was of Dick with his children Arthur and Dorothy outside their home – Chateau de La Motte Husson – while the second was an adorable throwback of a young Dorothy wearing an apron.

© Instagram The Strawbridges showed off the aprons from their homeware range

Penning a sweet caption, the Escape to the Chateau stars wrote: “Our aprons are a firm favourite in the Strawbridge household! We know how important cooking together as a family can be so we've made them one size fits (almost!) all...now everyone can have one, from Dorothy to Dick. Swipe to see how the family have worn theirs throughout the years.”

© Instagram They also shared the most adorable throwback of daughter Dorothy

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on the snaps. “I miss your show, I can’t believe how the kids have grown…Hope you can come to US,” replied one. “These kiddos are so grown up!” agreed another. Meanwhile, a third penned: “You're such a cute family”.

Currently, Angel and Dick are enjoying the summer holidays with Arthur and Dorothy; they’ve recently returned to their 19th-century French abode following some "time away".

© Instagram Angel with her two children, Arthur and Dorothy

Dick and Angel often delight fans with updates on their family life in France, and in May, Angel spoke exclusively to HELLO! about raising her two children.

Asked about the biggest successes in her life, Angel replied: "Without a doubt, it is our children, Arthur and Dorothy. My path was always driven by business and that defined a large part of me.

The family are incredibly close

“But when I fell pregnant with Arthur, Dick and I knew that I would want to create a world where we worked from home so that we could be around the children every day. This has worked, and seeing Arthur and Dorothy happy, open, generous and kind makes our hearts sing (said the biased mummy!)"

Reflecting on how her role as a mum has impacted her life, Angel explained: "Being a mum is everything to me and Dick and I always plan with Arthur and Dorothy in mind. Like most parents, we want them to have the best start in life with good values, a positive outlook and for them to see the world as a place full of adventure and opportunity.

“The best way for them to learn is on the job, so we try and include them in all sorts of projects from crafting, cooking, and gardening. They love it – kids are like sponges and absorb all the experiences you give them…"