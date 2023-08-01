Angel Strawbridge is all smiles as she re-emerges at the chateau after 'time away'

Escape to the Chateau star Angel Strawbridge has delighted fans with update from her iconic French home

Escape to the Chateau star Angel Strawbridge has delighted fans as she's back at her glorious chateau home after spending "time away" with her family amid Channel 4 drama.

In an update to their Instagram account, @the_chateau_tv, Angel appeared in a photograph taken outside in their glorious garden. The mother-of-two had a beaming smile on her face and looked radiant in a red kimono, perfectly complementing her fire-red hairdo.

"Hello August! Another beautiful month of blooms for the Chateau's potager.

"Beautiful Angela, I miss you and the family" and "I love Angela!! Best show on tv ever!! I miss them" were among the comments, with fans referring to the fact that the stars are no longer on screen as their hit show has come to an end. "A ray of sunshine," a third remarked, while a fourth said: "Absolutely gorgeous."

Angela stands in their idyllic garden, which has been a labour of love for the couple, as well as their fabulous interiors at Chateau de la Motte Husson.

Earlier in the month, Dick was up in a cherry picker inside the walled garden to capture its beauty.

Penning an update in their newsletter, they wrote: "We hope you are enjoying the glorious weather and getting stuck into the great outdoors. "We are in the thick of our ‘season,’ and for us that means celebrations, guests, and the garden! It’s blooming lovely here with an abundance of cucumbers, tomatoes, gooseberries, blackcurrants, salad... everything is bursting!

"And Mr Strawbridge could not resist going up in the cherry picker yesterday to capture summer in our Walled Garden!"

They share their property with children Arthur and Dorothy, who also like to get stuck into renovations and gardening.

Speaking about their time away, the family wrote: "Hello! We hope you are smiling and enjoying your summer. We are just back from a little time away building sandcastles and making memories."

The announcement comes following a turbulent period for the Strawbridges, who were reportedly dropped by Channel 4 earlier this year.

An audio recording of Angel was made public by Deadline, in which the mum-of-two can be heard using aggressive and offensive language while speaking to an anonymous crew member.

Deadline stated that concerns were raised by the production company behind the show, Two Rivers Media, which said it would no longer work with the stars.

Dick and Angel addressed the report in a post to Instagram, in which they said "there are two sides to every story".