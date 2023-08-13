Savannah Guthrie is one of NBC's most beloved broadcasters and has over a decade of experience to match.

The Today Show anchor makes interviewing high profile personalities look effortless, but did you know, her career path wasn't always going to be in news?

In fact, Savannah was well on the way to becoming a lawyer, but in a decisive moment, she decided to follow her gut instinct and pursue her dream career - something she has never regretted.

In a new episode of Brooke Shield's podcast, Now What?, Savannah detailed her bold move leaving a hugely successful career path in law to become a broadcaster for national news.

While Savannah had originally worked in broadcasting before going to law school, she had reached the "medium market" and felt that she wasn't good enough to go any further, especially as this required auditions, something she wasn't comfortable doing.

"I was in a medium market and it was time to try and reach that big market," she told Brooke. "Honestly, I felt like I wasn't good enough. I was dreading the process of having to send out tapes, I could never do your job. I couldn't deal with the rejection.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie very nearly didn't become a journalist

"I was like, 'You know what I'm going to do. I'm going to take the LSAT, and I will see how I do and I will have it in my back pocket. So if I can't get a job in a bigger market, I can apply for law school. It was my Plan B in a way."

Savannah's journey into law school was a whirlwind in itself, as she explained: "This is such a crazy story. I let all the deadlines pass, I took the LSAT, it was December 1998, everything passed. There was no way saying I was going to law school. Then I got a letter out of the blue in the mail in February from Georgetown Law, saying that the deadlines have expired but we will extend it for you if you apply by March 15. I sent off that application, got in, two weeks later I decided to go."

The news anchor was then asked by Brooke: "After huge success, at Georgetown Law, you decided to pivot back to journalism..." "What's wrong with me, why do I keep blowing up perfectly good careers?" she replied laughing.

© Getty Images The NBC star could have been a lawyer

"The long story short is I went to law school, I got a job at the law firm, I had this clerkship with a federal judge all lined up, and in law school that's a big deal. And I was about to come work for the judge, it was going to be in September, but I couldn't shake the feeling that it wasn't really what I wanted.

"This whole legal path was there but I had this secret dream of wanting to be a correspondent, I wanted to be on the national news, I wanted to make it. That was a very far-fetched idea where I was sitting in Washington D.C. at a law firm, but I decided if I am going to do it, I've got to do it now."

© Getty Images Savannah loves her job on the Today Show - which she has been working on for over a decade

On the moment she dramatically quit to follow her dreams, she said: "So I called the judge, and this never happens, you don't quit a clerkship before you've begun, but I did. He said, 'come in and see me'.

"I tried to explain to him that I had this dream, and it's what I want to do, and he asked me if I had a job offer. I said 'No sir.' He said 'Do you have any leads or prospects, why now?' And I said 'No, I have nothing.'"

© Getty Savannah in the NBC studios with co-star Hoda Kotb

She continued: "He said 'I get it, it's your dream. Why don't you come and do this clerkship and then do it afterwards, it's only a year. You're only going to be enhanced by this experience.'" "

And I said 'judge, I know you are right, this makes perfect sense. But I know myself, and if I don't do it now, I'm never going to have the courage again.' And so he just said 'Okay'."

Of course, Savannah certainly made the right decision for her, now with an impressive broadcasting career under her belt, which has seen her travel the world. Just this year alone, she's gone to London and Paris for work, covering the coronation of King Charles for NBC and many more high-profile events.

