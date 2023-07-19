Naga Munchetty praised by fans after revealing new project away from BBC Breakfast

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has been praised by fans after revealing that she's been working hard on a new project away from the current affairs show for the last eight months.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist encouraged her followers to tune into a new Panorama episode, titled Westminster's Toxic Culture, which sees Naga investigate complaints of bullying and sexual harassment in parliament.

"For the last eight months I've been working on an investigation into allegations at Westminster, hearing from parliamentary staffers who say they have been sexually harassed or bullied," she wrote on Monday. "Please watch Westminster's Toxic Culture, 8pm @BBCOne."

The synopsis for the 30-minute programme explains: "Reporter Naga Munchetty speaks to staff members and MPs who give their accounts of sexual harassment and bullying. Exactly five years after parliament set up a new system to deal with complaints, many of those campaigning to clean up the House have lost faith in it, saying it is too slow and complex."

Fans were quick to praise Naga's investigative journalism and presenting skills, with one person writing: "Well done @TVNaga01, and thank you!" while another added: "Excellent work, Naga. Well done."

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty present BBC Breakfast from Thursday to Saturday

A third person commented: "Great piece of reporting," while another tweeted: "Great programme Naga, good presenting."

While Naga regularly wakes up the nation with the latest headlines on BBC Breakfast, which she co-hosts alongside Charlie Stayt from Thursday to Saturday, she has been busy with other projects away from the programme in recent months.

© John Phillips Naga has been working on a Panorama episode, which aired on Monday

Not only does she host her own BBC documentary series, Claimed and Shamed, as well as a mid-morning radio show on BBC Radio 5 Live, but she also appeared as a guest host on an episode of Have I Got News For You, which aired in June.

Naga joined the BBC in 2008, initially working on the BBC Two show, Working Lunch, before transitioning to BBC News, where she presented the news bulletins. She eventually moved to BBC Breakfast as a main host in 2014, replacing Susanna Reid when she departed the programme for Good Morning Britain.

© BBC Naga joined the BBC Breakfast line-up in 2014

Naga's new Panorama programme comes amid some temporary changes in the presenting line-up at BBC Breakfast.

Jon Kay, who usually fronts the show alongside Sally Nugent from Monday to Wednesday each week, has been away on annual leave for the past week. Sharing a statement to social media ahead of his absence, the journalist explained that he would be taking two weeks off to spend time with his family.

© BBC Jon Kay is currently away on annual leave

"Enjoying some extra sleep and long-planned annual leave with the family, so no need to set my alarm clock tomorrow morning," he wrote. "Back on the red sofa with my BBC Breakfast family in Salford in two weeks' time."

Nina Warhurst is also away on maternity leave, having recently welcomed her third baby with her husband Ted.

The business presenter last appeared on the programme towards the end of June and her baby's arrival was announced just weeks later on BBC Breakfast on 3 July.