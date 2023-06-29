BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty apologises after viewers call her out for on-air blunder

Naga Munchetty was quick to apologise to a BBC Breakfast viewer who called her out for getting the time wrong during Thursday morning's programme.

The journalist, who presents the show from Thursday to Saturday alongside Charlie Stayt, was handing over to the local travel and weather bulletin when she gave viewers the wrong time.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty reads the wrong time on BBC Breakfast

"It's coming up to half past eight," she said, contradicting the digital clock in the corner of the screen, which read '7.28'.

Some viewers picked up on the easily-made error, with one person correcting Naga on Twitter: "@BBCBreakfast it's 7.30 not 8.30 @TVNaga01."

© BBC Naga read out the wrong time on Thursday

Another person tweeted: "When @TVNaga01 just said 'half past eight' I was slightly concerned that I was late for work… #BBCBreakfast."

Ever the professional, Naga quickly owned up to her mistake in a reply that read: "Oops sorry!"

© BBC Naga and Charlie host the programme from Thursday to Saturday

In a long-running live show, occasional blunders are inevitable. Charlie and Naga proved this in an amusing moment from a show that aired earlier this month when Charlie was caught reading the paper.

Naga was interviewing barrister Victoria Butler-Cole over video link when the camera panned to a wide shot of both Naga and Charlie on the sofa, to reveal the latter keeping up to date with the day's headlines.

Naga attempted to alert her co-star that he was in the shot by giving him a nudge with her leg.

© BBC Naga gave Charlie a nudge

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the blunder and couldn't help but make light of the moment. One person tweeted: "Haha Naga kicking Charlie on #BBCBreakfast to distract him," while another added: "Not so sneaky kick Naga," alongside a laughing emoji.

Naga's minor blunder comes during an exciting week for the show, which unveiled its new studio on Monday.

The MediaCity studio in Salford has undergone a huge behind-the-scenes transformation, which marks the studio's first makeover in over a decade.

© BBC The studio underwent a major transformation

While the iconic red sofa still takes pride of place, other additions have been made to the new space, including three more cameras and state-of-the-art screen technology that will allow the team to tell stories in imaginative new ways.

Viewers also get a different view of the studio, with a new camera angle spotlighting the position of the studio at the heart of BBC North operations within Salford Quay House.

© BBC The new studio went down well with viewers

The programme's hosts were quick to praise the staff members behind the transformation, including Jon Kay, who tweeted a snap of the engineering team sitting on the red sofa. He wrote in the caption: "They've earned a sit-down… The outstanding BBC engineering team who built our new #BBCBreakfast #BBCSport studio and gallery. (Glad to see you got the beard/sofa memo, fellas)."

Sports presenter John Watson also wrote: "A new look that required lots of hard work. Hats off to all the people in the photo below who have put so many hours in to get the new studio off the ground."