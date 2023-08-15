The Daily Lowdown: Kylie Minogue drops huge Las Vegas news

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Kylie Minogue's reaction to selling out her Las Vegas residency – and how she's celebrating.

Not only that, but Drake and Bad Bunny have a new collaboration dropping soon, and Aaron Taylor Johnson has fuelled James Bond rumours.



Kylie Minogue has been left "humbled" by the response to her Las Vegas Residency. The singer will head to The Venetian Resort's Voltaire nightclub in November, but due to "overwhelming" demand, her fans have already sold-out the shows. Not wanting to leave anyone disappointed, Kylie shared the good news that she has added 10 new dates in December, March, April and May. Tickets will go on sale on 17 August.

Dolly Parton has shared some exciting news with fans. The country music legend is releasing her cover of the Beatles' iconic track, 'Let It Be' on Friday – and the icing on the cake is the song features Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Dolly admitted that the cover is "really special" to her because of her musical guests, who also include Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton. The track is taken from her forthcoming album, 'Rockstar', which will feature nine original songs and 21 iconic rock anthems including 'Stairway to Heaven' and 'Purple Rain'.

Drake and Bad Bunny have teamed up for another collaboration. The 'God's Plan' rapper revealed the news at the LA stop of his It's All A Blur tour on Sunday, telling the crowd that their track, 'For All The Dogs' will drop in two weeks. The song will feature on Drake's upcoming eighth studio album, a follow-up to 2022's 'Honestly, Nevermind'. It will be the duo's first collaboration since 2018's 'Mia' which featured on the Latin superstar's debut album.

Missy Elliott and Timbaland have paid tribute to their late collaborator Magoo, whose cause of death is being investigated after he died aged 50 over the weekend. Timbaland, who was in a duo with Magoo, real name Melvin Barcliff, in the 1990s, said his death "hits different" and shared a throwback photo of the pair alongside a video of one of their performances on Instagram. Missy Elliott posted the music video for their 1998 song, 'Beep Me 911', and admitted she was "heartbroken" and "lost for words" over his passing.

And Aaron Taylor-Johnson has added further fuel to rumours he could replace Daniel Craig as James Bond after he did little to deny the reports in a new interview. Speaking to Esquire about his role in Marvel's Kraven the Hunter, the actor was asked about the possibility of taking on the iconic role, but instead of shutting down the rumour mill, he said he chooses roles that are "intuitive" and focuses on "what's present" in front of him. Watch this space…