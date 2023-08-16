Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Miley Cyrus dropping a big hint that new music is on the way.

Not only that, but Beyonce shows support for Lizzo at her recent gig amid allegations of misconduct, and Madonna has finally shared her rescheduled dates for her North American tour.

Listen to today's episode below...

Is Miley Cyrus set to release new music? Fans are certainly hoping so after new promotional posters were spotted in Brussels recently featuring never before seen lyrics. They also featured lines from the Flowers hitmaker's biggest tracks including The Climb, Wrecking Ball, and Party in the USA, but one of the posters had fans excited when it featured the mystery lyric – I Say I Used to be Young – perhaps a hint that new material is on the way. Meanwhile, on YouTube, Miley's videos have all changed their video thumbnail to feature the words Used to Be Young, and fans are convinced this is the new song's title. Not much more is known about her new release but we can't wait to hear more.

© Getty Images Could Miley be dropping new music?

Beyonce has shown support for Lizzo amid the Good as Hell singer's allegations of misconduct. Bey was previously accused by fans of skipping Lizzo's name during her Queen's Remix rendition of Break My Soul while performing on tour, but she put these rumours to bed when she gave a shoutout to Lizzo at her show in Atlanta, take a listen [audio]. Beyonce's tribute to the singer comes soon after Lizzo was accused of sexual, religious, and racial harassment amongst other claims in a lawsuit they filed earlier this month. Lizzo fiercely denied the allegations in a statement and claimed she is not the villain she's being portrayed as.

© Getty Images Beyoncé gave Lizzo a shout out during her recent show

Madonna has finally announced her rescheduled North American dates for her Celebration World tour after her bout of illness. The global superstar was forced to pull out of performing in the States this summer after she was hospitalised with a serious bacterial infection, and now the singer has revealed that she will be performing across America after her UK and European leg which begins in October. The North American leg is now scheduled to kick off in New York City on 13 December but there have been a few changes in the schedule, with some shows including ones in Tulsa, Nashville, and San Francisco now not going ahead. Madonna said in a statement that rescheduling was the number one priority and therefore the new schedule had to allow for some changes but that they'll make up for those markets in the future.

© Instagram Madonna has shared her rescheduled dates for a US tour

Speaking of concerts, Tori Kelly has shared her first string of gigs following her hospitalisation. The Paper Hearts singer spent a week in hospital in July when she collapsed at a dinner in Los Angeles, it was later revealed that she had multiple blood clots around her vital organs. But now, the singer seems to have made a recovery and announced on social media that she will be heading out on tour in Canada and North America from the 10th September onwards. Tori told her fans that it had been 'too long' since she last performed before revealing the full lineup of dates for her tour which is called Take Control.

And The Killers have issued an apology to fans after they were booed by the crowd at a recent concert in Georgia. The band, lead by frontman Brandon Flowers, invited a fan from Russia onto the stage to play drums with the group as they performed their song, For Reasons Unknown, but they were met with protest from the audience due to political tension between Russia and Georgia. The frontman then told the fans that they were there together and that he didn't want things to turn ugly, before they issued a statement on social media saying it was never their intention to offend anyone. The Killers added that they stand with their fans in Georgia and hope to return soon.