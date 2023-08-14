The Daily Lowdown: David Jason's health struggle revealed as he pulls out of appearance

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Lionel Richie cancelling his concert at the last minute over some weather-related plane drama. Not only that, but Sir David Jason has opened up about an upcoming surgery, Hayden Christensen is once again returning to the Stars Wars universe, and Dwayne Johnson shared a touching post about the current wildfires in Maui.

Lionel Richie has said he is bummed after being forced to cancel his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden one hour before the show started. The star revealed that his plane was unable to land in New York due to poor weather, and as such he was unable to make it to the show. He added that he will be scheduling the show to Monday, with tickets still being valid. We hope most of the crowd were able to make the second date!

© Getty Lionel Richie missed the show

And speaking on cancellations, Sir David Jason has apologised to fans after being forced to drop out of a convention due to his health. David was due to appear at the Only Fools and Horses Convention because he is due to have replacement surgery. He joked about keeping exactly what kind of surgery he was having private - and promised that his appearance would be rescheduled for January 2024. We're wishing him a very speedy recovery.

David Jason is best known for playing Del Boy

Hayden Christensen has returned to the Star Wars universe once again for the upcoming Disney+ series, Ahsoka! The story follows his one-time padawan Ahsoka's adventures in the galaxy far, far away, and the later trailer revealed a voiceover from Hayden as Anakin Skywalker, where he gives his student advice on how to be a Jedi Warrior. Although it is yet to be confirmed whether Hayden will actually make an appearance in the new series, this marks his second return since appearing in the show Obi-Wan Kenobi. The new show will be out on 23 August, and we can't wait!

© Lucasfilm Ltd. Rosario Dawson is Ahsoka Tano in Lucasfilm's AHSOKA

Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson has shared his heartbreak at the wildfires in Maui at the moment, and shared a beautiful post where he said that he is heartbroken, adding that "our faith and mana is strong". He added that resilience resolve is our DNA and that our ancestors are in our blood. Meanwhile, fellow Hawaii-born star Jason Momoa has urged holidaymakers not to go to the island. He asked that tourists don’t convince themselves that their presence is needed when the island is suffering.

© Getty Dwayne Johnson attends the UK premiere of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

And finally, who do you think will make it to the Strictly Come Dancing finale this year? We sat down with James and Ola Jordan, who shared their predictions on who might make the top four. While it's tricky to predict since we haven't seen anyone's moves just yet, they suggested we'd be seeing Layton Williams, Ellie Leach, Angela Rippon and Adam Thomas battle it out for the Glitterball trophy in the finale - do you think they might be right?

