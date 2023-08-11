The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry's Invictus Games announce closing ceremony headliner

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Prince Harry's Invictus Games closing ceremony headliner, and it's a good one. Not only that, but James Bay has released new music, and the mystery surrounding Lil Tay's apparent death has been solved.

Listen to today's episode below...

Rita Ora shared her excitement after it was announced that she will perform at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games, taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in September. The singer said she is "incredibly proud" to be part of the "very special sports event", which was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 to celebrate wounded, injured and sick military members and veterans. Organisers of the international, multi-sport event promised fans would be "mesmerised" by Rita's "unforgettable" headline appearance.

© Getty Rita Ora is headline the closing ceremony of The Invictus Games

James Bay has dropped a brand new track titled 'Goodbye Never Felt So Bad' – his first piece of new music since his 2022 LP, 'Leap'. The 'Hold Back The River' singer didn't even plan to release the song as a single, but after it received an incredible response from fans during his recent live shows, he couldn't keep it to himself. Speaking about the song, James said it's about the ups and downs of constantly saying goodbye to the people he loves. 'Goodbye Never Felt So Bad' is out now.

Lil Tay is alive and safe following a death hoax

The mystery surrounding 14-year-old influencer, Lil Tay's apparent death has been cleared up after she revealed she is "safe and alive". The teenager claimed her Instagram had been "compromised by a third party" after a statement was posted on Wednesday announcing the death of her and her brother. Releasing her own statement to TMZ on Thursday, she said she was "heartbroken" and "struggling to find the right words" after spending a "traumatising 24 hours" dealing with "tearful phone calls from loved ones".

© Erika Goldring The 1975 have been ordered to pay over £2 million in damages

The 1975 have been ordered to pay Malaysian Festival Organiser, Future Sound Asia, over £2 million in damages within seven days or face legal action in the UK. The notice comes after frontman Matty Healy called out Malaysia's anti-LGBTQ laws during their headline performance on day one of the Good Vibes Festival last month, prompting their set to be cut short after just seven songs. They were also banned from Malaysia and the government cancelled the remaining two days of the festival.

And Fleetwood Mac co-founder, Mick Fleetwood, has revealed that his Hawaiian restaurant, bar, and nightclub, Fleetwood's On Front Street, has been burnt down during the wildfires currently engulfing Maui, which have reportedly left 55 people dead. The musician said that while he was "heartbroken" over the loss of his restaurant, his main priority is the safety of his staff and team members, before sending his "heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the people of Maui".