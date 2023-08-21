BBC Breakfast reporter Jayne McCubbin apologised to her co-stars Sally Nugent and Jon Kay after she was caught in a blunder live on the show.

Jon and Sally were discussing Sunday's World Cup final, which saw the Lionesses lose out to Spain, 1-0.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star apologises to Sally Nugent and Jon Kay after live blunder

Jayne was reporting from Blackburn Rovers Football Club, which is where England players Ella Toone, Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway rose through the ranks.

© BBC Jayne McCubbin reported from Blackburn Rovers Football Club

Sally and Jon explained that Jayne was with the club's next generation of players but when they handed over to the journalist, she was busy chatting to the young footballers and missed her cue.

Prompting her colleague, Sally said: "Morning Jayne!"

After a brief moment of silence, Jaybe realised her error. "Oh, good morning to you! Are we live on television?" she joked.

"You are!" Jon exclaimed.

© BBC Jon Kay and Sally Nugent hosted BBC Breakfast on Monday

"I'm so sorry," Jayne added before introducing the players at Blackburn Rovers' training academy.

The on-air blunder comes amid weather presenter Sarah Keith-Lucas's return to the show following a brief absence.

The 41-year-old meteorologist took to social media ahead of her return on Monday and explained that she'd been away on holiday.

© BBC Sarah Keith-Lucas is a weather presenter for the BBC

"Good morning all," she began. "I'm back from my hols and will have the latest UK forecast on #BBCBreakfast all morning. Warm with sunny spells for England and Wales, but cloudier with blustery showers later for Scotland and Northern Ireland."

MORE: Inside BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's home life away from the cameras

MORE: 5 BBC Breakfast presenters who left: Where are they now?

Sarah's followers were quick to welcome back the star in the comments section, with one person writing: "Lovely to see [you] again," while another added: "Good morning. I hope you enjoyed your holiday."

© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood was away from the show on Monday

Sarah is a familiar face on our screens having worked for BBC Weather since 2008. Viewers may recognise her for presenting the five-day weather forecast on BBC One's Countryfile. She also steps in for BBC Breakfast's main weather forecaster Carol Kirkwood or usual Friday presenter Matt Taylor when they are away.

Carol was missing from Monday's programme and while the reason for her absence is unknown, it's likely that she's simply enjoying the morning off.

The Scottish star has, however, been busy with various projects away from her presenting role on the show recently.

© getty Carol released her third novel in July

Her new romance novel, Secrets of the Villa Amore, hit the shelves in July and has already become a bestseller. Thanking her fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote: "Just wanted to say a sincere THANK YOU to you, if you helped make my third book #SecretsofTheVillaAmore a bestseller! I am beyond thrilled. THANK YOU."

Secrets of the Villa Amore is Carol's third release and it's not the first time she's enjoyed success in her writing career. Her debut romance novel, Under a Greek Moon, reached number two on the Sunday Times bestsellers list upon its release in 2021. Carol's second novel was released shortly after, The Hotel on the Riviera in 2022.