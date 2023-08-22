Savannah Guthrie shares tribute to 'faithful' Today co-star amid absence from show

Savannah Guthrie has shared a sweet tribute to her Today Show co-star Al Roker in celebration of his 69th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old host shared a photo of the pair beaming while at a concert. In another picture, the colleagues were captured cutting shapes together on the dance floor.

She wrote in the caption: "Wishing happiest birthday to the life of the party, soul of TODAY, and dearest and most faithful friend @alroker. Swipe, also excellent dance partner."

Savannah's followers were quick to react to the post and shared their own birthday wishes to the beloved Today weather forecaster. One person wrote: "Happy Birthday Mr AL Roker!! You are our shining star in our morning," while another added: "Happy Birthday Al! Have a great day!"

Savannah's Instagram post comes amid her absence from The Today Show. The journalist has been missing from her usual spot in Studio 1A since Monday and is "enjoying a little break" according to her co-star Hoda Kotb, who hosted alongside Craig Melvin on Tuesday.

© NBC Savannah was away from the show on Monday and Tuesday

Al also took the day off on Monday to celebrate his birthday, which actually landed on the day before. The weatherman spent his big day taking his son, Nick, back to college in Vermont, with the help of his wife, Deborah Roberts.

The 69-year-old marked the trip with a photo posted to Instagram, which showed Nick with his arms wrapped around his doting dad while the trio smiled for a selfie. The caption read: "Back to the #emptynest after dropping our young man at college for sophomore year."

© Instagram Al and Deborah said a bittersweet goodbye to their son, Nick

Deborah also documented the bittersweet moment in her own Instagram post, which featured a carousel of snaps from the trip to Vermont. "And just like that…summer ends and sophomore year begins," she wrote in the caption. "My heartache, soothed by my guy's happy smile. Life is suddenly quieter. But for the first time, no big tears. Just contentment that we are all where we belong. #family #life."

In a separate post, the GMA star wished her husband a happy birthday. She wrote: "What a year. What a guy. So blessed to have you in our lives @alroker. You brighten every space you enter. Happy birthday to my dearest. #happybirthday #gratitude #family."

© Instagram Al with his wife Deborah at the polo

It's been a busy time for the Roker family in recent months as Al became a grandfather for the first time in July. His daughter, Courtney, 33, and her husband, Wes Laga welcomed their baby girl, Sky Clara Laga, on July 3.

WATCH: Al Roker celebrates baby news on Today Show

Taking to Instagram, Al shared a sweet close-up of the newborn alongside the caption: "And then this little girl came into my life. Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back."