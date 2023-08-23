BBC Breakfast star returns in Sally Nugent's absence after announcing break from show

BBC Breakfast star Sally Nugent was absent from the red sofa on Wednesday morning, with presenter Victoria Valentine standing in to host the show alongside Jon Kay.

Taking to Twitter, now X, viewers welcomed Victoria's return to the programme, which comes just weeks after the journalist announced that she would be taking a break from broadcasting.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star apologises to Sally Nugent and Jon Kay after live blunder

One person wrote: "So good to see @VValentineNews doing @BBCBreakfast," while another added: "@VValentineNews what a welcome sight this weds morning. BBC Breakfast needs you regularly!"

A third person tweeted: "Hurrah @VValentineNews presenting @BBCBreakfast, what a great way to start the day," while another agreed, adding: "@VValentineNews good morning Victoria, it's nice to see you on the red sofa."

© BBC Victoria Valentine hosted alongside Jon Kay on BBC Breakfast

Victoria's appearance on the show comes after she revealed that she would be temporarily leaving the BBC to head back to university.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this month, she said: "I wanted to let you in on something I've been thinking about and working towards for some time now. I am taking a little bit of a break from broadcasting and from the BBC in order to explore something new.

"So I - at the grand old age of 39 - going back to university. I am enrolled in a full-time masters course, psychological sciences which I've kind of sold to my parents as a bit of neuroscience with some thinking and feeling stuff attached to it."

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Victoria stood in for main host Sally Nugent on Wednesday

The star explained that she would be studying for at least four years.

"You can probably understand why that would appeal and be something I'm interested in," she continued, adding that she's hoping to gain a doctorate if her studies go well. "Perhaps four years from now you'll be looking at Dr Valentine," she said.

At the time, she said she had a month left of shifts at BBC News and BBC Breakfast.

© Victoria Valentine/X Victoria announced a break from TV earlier this month

Victoria's break from TV comes almost a year after the journalist announced that she had split from her husband of 11 years, Dan Fritz, with whom she shares two children.

MORE: Nina Warhurst sparks reaction with new baby Nancy update - and fans can't get enough

MORE: Inside BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's home life away from the cameras

In a lengthy blog post released at the time, Victoria explained that she would be taking her mother's maiden name, Valentine, in honour of her Irish ancestry.

Confirming the news of her split from Dan, she wrote: "The reasons for the breakdown of my marriage are private. And, as I've discovered, via the inordinate number of conversations, apps, books, social media feeds, podcasts, seminars, webinars and every other resource I've exhausted in an entirely clichéd Millennial bid to grapple with my world dissolving, those reasons no longer define me."

© BBC Victoria is known for presenting BBC News

Commenting on her married name, she continued: "Here's the rub. It no longer fits. It doesn't fit the person that has emerged nor does it truthfully describe the future ahead of me. In the re-casting and the re-crafting, I've discovered my name matters. And so I am changing it."

Explaining the reason behind taking her mother's maiden name, she wrote: "So I'm taking my Dubliner mother's name. I'm taking it in all aspects of my life; personal and professional, public and private. I'm taking it in tribute to the Irish strength and solidarity that has scaffolded me as I quietly rebuilt."