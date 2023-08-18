Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Grantchester star Robson Green's country life with girlfriend Zoila in 350-year-old cottage
The DI Geordie Keating actor has been living with Zoila since 2016

Robson Green with a fishing rod sitting on some rocks
Megan Bull
Megan BullTV Writer

Grantchester star Robson Green has no interest in being a celebrity. Away from the cameras, the actor maintains an extremely private life, residing in his hometown of Hexham in Northumberland. Speaking to the Radio Times in 2017, he explained: "I live in an old ferryman's cottage that's 350 years old, and I love it. I've got Hadrian's Wall to the north and there are pheasants and deer in the garden every morning." 

WATCH: Robson Green opens up about future on Grantchester

While Robson is absolutely in love with the historic property, his time there hasn't always been smooth sailing. The DI Geordie Keating actor previously revealed that in 2015, his home was destroyed in a flood. 

robson green smiling© Photo: Getty Images
Robson revealed that his home was once destroyed in a flood

"Everything precious and personal in my life, just washed away," he told Radio Times. "It was very painful, I was devastated. Not only were there salmon going down the Tyne that day, my three-piece suite was, too."

Following the tragedy, Robson has since rebuilt his home, which he now shares with his partner Zoila Brozas, whom he began dating in 2016. While the pair have no plans to marry, they've been living together since April of that year. 

Zoila Short and Robson Green at 'ITV Palooza!', Royal Festival Hall© David Fisher/Shutterstock
Robson and his girlfriend Zoila

After meeting at the gym, Robson and Zoila kept their relationship out of the spotlight initially and were first pictured together on the set of Grantchester back in 2018. The following year, they made their red carpet debut at the ITV Palooza at The Royal Festival Hall.

The pair share a love of fishing and Robson previously spoke about Zoila's passion for the activity. "When we have time, Zoila and I will put on our waders and cast a line for trout or salmon," he said. Praising his other half, Robson added: "She's amazing. She was brought up fishing and really knows how to cook it too."

robson green fishing© Photo: Getty Images
The couple shares a love of fishing

It's hardly surprising that Robson has chosen to reside in the same region where he grew up. In an interview with Reader's Digest, he explained: "Northumberland is a beautiful county. I still live there and have never been comfortable in cities. I find all that concrete too grim."

In a loving tribute to the area, Robson has even presented three seasons of his hit travel series, Tales From Northumberland, in which the Grantchester star shines a light on all that Northumberland has to offer. 

robson green© Photo: Getty Images
The actor loves living in the country

Speaking to Living North in 2016, Robson said: "The sounds you hear – be it the oystercatchers, kestrels, ospreys – or spotting deer, badgers, otters, or dolphins and seals off the Northumbrian coast, people would pay a lot of money to have that on their doorstep. We're very privileged."

He added: "Northumberland has a real sense of identity. I don't think that the values of the people who live here have disappeared; they're as strong as ever. It's all about self-sufficiency and generational knowledge."

