George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth’s joint on-air appearance has fans saying the same thing

The GMA host has been married to Ali since 2001

The enchanting chemistry between George Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, was on full display for all Good Morning America fans recently.

Their appearance on the iconic morning show garnered a deluge of heartwarming comments from ardent fans.

Taking a moment from their usual roles, George and Ali, seated comfortably in their lounge, directed their heartfelt wishes towards fellow ABC anchor Robin Roberts.

Robin is gearing up for her wedding with her beloved fiancée, Amber Laign. The GMA's official Instagram gave viewers a sneak peek into the charming exchange, and it was pure gold.

Dressed in casual loungewear, Ali, with her signature wit, began, "Robin and Amber, congratulations." Her voice filled with emotion, she continued: "You are about to embark on such an incredibly beautiful journey."

Infusing her characteristic humor, Ali quipped about her marriage to George, saying they had been together for "over 64 years", and that every day with him was all about "unicorns and rainbows". George, unable to hold back, burst into chuckles.

While the clip aired, George's hearty laughter resonated in the studio too, warming up the set as Robin watched alongside him.

Wrapping up their adorable video, George, in his familiar reassuring tone, conveyed his congratulations, emphasizing how much they "loved her" and how the wait for this day had been "worth every moment" for Robin and Amber.

The internet was soon abuzz with fans pouring out their admiration for the couple. One fan beautifully captured the sentiment by saying: "I love how he looks at her."

Others echoed the sentiment, applauding the palpable love and affection between George and Ali. Some remarked on the lighthearted dynamics of their relationship, calling them "funny and cute together."

Moreover, love and good wishes for Robin and Amber flowed generously, underscoring the affection of the GMA audience for its anchors.

The festivities around Robin's impending wedding took center stage in a recent GMA episode themed 'Road to the Ring Bachelorette Party'.

The episode buzzed with excitement and, in a moment of unbridled enthusiasm, co-host Michael Strahan might have let slip a bit more about Robin's wedding than he intended. Michael hinted at a wedding "in a few weeks", which sparked further curiosity among fans.

Robin herself fueled the wedding speculations a few weeks earlier. Through a lively #GlamFam video shared on Instagram, Robin teased her followers about her wedding date. Responding to a fan's inquiry if she was planning an August wedding, Robin playfully hinted, "Not August, but you're close!"

While the exact date remains shrouded in mystery, one thing's for sure: Robin's big day is just around the corner. And as the excitement builds, fans, fellow anchors, and friends wait with bated breath to celebrate alongside her.