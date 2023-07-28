George Stephanopoulos has reason to celebrate with his family today, as two segments of his show, This Week with George Stephanopoulos have been nominated for the 44th News and Documentary Emmy awards. However, the news is likely bittersweet for the Good Morning America star, as the morning news show on which he is a full-time anchor received no nominations this year.

The two moments which won This Week nominations were named as 'Defying Putin on the Air' and 'On the Brink of War'. The first was nominated for the Outstanding Live Interview Short Form award, while the second was put down for the Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis prize.

In both cases, the 62-year-old veteran journalist is the only ABC correspondent nominated for the awards, so won't be going up against any inhouse competition. The studio as a whole saw great success at this Emmy selection, coming joint third out of all the broadcasters nominated when it comes to the amount of nominations it received.

CNN took the top spot with 45 nominations, and Vice followed with 30. ABC has been nominated 26 times, just as PBS has been.

This Week has been broadcasting from ABC News studios since 1981, when it was first hosted by David Brinkley. George took over the hosting role in 2002, and has been much applauded by fans of the show for his hosting work throughout the last couple of decades.

The former White House communications director and senior advisor to Bill Clinton gave up his hosting role in 2010 when he was named the new host of Good Morning America, but he returned to the position in January 2012. Since 2016, Martha Raddatz has alternated the hosting role with George. Jonathan Karl has also been co-hosting since February 2021.

George's show has been nominated for several Emmys in the past, including in 2018 when it was nominated for Outstanding Live Interview, Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis, and Outstanding Breaking News Coverage. In 2019, Good Morning America was nominated for Outstanding Morning Program at the Daytime Emmy awards, but sadly since the closure of that category in 2021 a similar category has not emerged for the program to receive nominations.

Prior to that category retiring, GMA was the most laurelled morning show, as it won six times between the years 2007 and 2021. In the past, victory at the Emmys has meant a celebration for its cast including George, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan.

If This Week is successful in winning either of its categories, hopefully its host will be able to celebrate along with his friends and family, such as his wife of over 20 years Ali Wentworth. The pair are soon to become empty nesters after their 17-year-old daughter Harper leaves for college later this year. Elliott, 20, the couple's elder daughter, left home to study at college in 2021.

Ali recently shared an emotional post on Instagram focusing on the topic of Harper leaving their New York home. "My youngest is about to embark on her college journey. So I savor every last minute with the sounds of my kids laughter and the spots of sticky ice cream on the counter," she wrote alongside a photo of a floor covered in a mess of shoes.