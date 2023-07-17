The Good Morning America star has been working on the ABC daytime show since 2009

George Stephanopoulos recently returned to the famous Good Morning America news desk following a dreamy getaway in Greece.

The long-running news anchor - who has been co-hosting the show since 2009 - loves working at the ABC morning news show, and made a rare Instagram post dedicated to his work shortly after coming back.

Taking to the popular picture sharing site, George posted the new GMA summer trailer, which shows the co-anchors in a very new light.

VIDEO: Watch George Stephanopoulos and his GMA co-stars get candid backstage

George - who is notoriously serious - is seen beaming as he interacts with his colleagues backstage, and chatting to the crowds of fans waiting for to catch a glimpse of the hosts outside of Times Square, where the studio is based.

The dad-of-two is even seen cooing over a cute baby in one sweet clip, while others include Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan sharing a joke while sitting at the news desk.

It's safe to say that Good Morning America is a joyful place to work, and that the co-stars have a great time together backstage.

In the caption, George wrote: "This summer, put some GOOD in your MORNING! Rise and shine with Good Morning America. Watch GMA starting at 7A on ABC."

Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "Best show and love the team," while another wrote: "Love that this team is like a family." A third added: "This show is the best way to start my morning."

George is one of the longest-running co-hosts on Good Morning America, and started working on the New York based program when Diane Sawyer left.

He celebrated his 13th work anniversary alongside Robin Roberts last year, with the pair of them being the longest-running co-hosts on morning television.

The pair are joined on the famous news desk each morning by former NFL champion, Michael, who has been on the show since 2016. Praising working with her co-stars during an interview with AP, Robin said: "We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other. That's such a comfort. To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

George and his entire family made a huge change to their living situation after he accepted the job on Good Morning America.

At the time, they were living in Washington D.C., but uprooted their young daughters, Elliott, now 20, and Harper, now 17, to start a new life in New York City.

They moved from a huge home to a two-bedroom apartment located in the Upper East Side, which previously featured in Architectural Digest. The family also own a gorgeous vacation home in the Hamptons, which boasts an outside pool and is located a stone's throw away from the beach.

