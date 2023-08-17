NCIS' Eric Christian Olsen shares adorable unseen photos of children to mark special milestone

Eric Christian Olsen has shared some adorable unseen photos of his children to mark a special milestone in his family.

Taking to Instagram, the former NCIS: LA star re-shared a post from his wife, fellow actor Sarah Wright Olsen, which was a tribute to their firstborn, son Wyatt, on his tenth birthday.

The mother-of-three wrote a lengthy caption on the social media site to honour their son. She wrote in part: "Ten years. I wrote a letter to Wyatt last night that I read to him this morning and I couldn't get through it without crying."

Sarah continued: "Ten years ago he changed us forever. He made @ericcolsen a dada and me a mama and he came into this world carrying the light, smiling, loving and joyful." She went on to describe her experience with labour, revealing that she endured hours of walking, squats and two days of labour.

"I reached down and used every ounce of my being to bring this lil guy out. His daddy caught him and I laid in my bed holding this little bear completely blown away that our first adventure together was bringing him earth side in our home. Happy birthday to our thoughtful, sensitive, ocean-loving, curious, enthusiastic, kind bear."

Eric took the opportunity to mark the special occasion as well as re-shared the post by his wife of 11 years to his own Instagram Stories. Fans were also quick to send their own happy birthday wishes to Wyatt in Sarah's comments section.

One person wrote: "Such a nice, sincere boy. Happy that my kids get to have him as a role model." A second added: "DOUBLE DIGITS!!!!! My goodness time flies! He is so stinking adorable!" A third commented: "Beautifully written. I can feel the love! Happiest birthdays to your sweet son."

Eric and Sarah first met in 2006 during the filming of the TV show, The Loop. The couple then wed in 2012 and a year later welcomed their first child. The couple are also parents to Esme Olivia, six, and Winter, two.

The sweet update comes soon after Eric shared a difficult time the family of five faced when they were struck down by a bout of COVID-19. The NCIS actor previously shared a photo of him on a yoga mat in a cobra position, while his youngest child, daughter Winter, was sitting on his back. "Day one of Covid. It declined raaapidly from here," he began.

"Spent the next two days on the floor. Like tried to watch Puss in Boots and couldn't comprehend the plot. Winter was seeing floating people in the ceiling. Wyatt was puking like an Ensign during fleet week."

Eric then took the opportunity to compliment his wife, Sarah, in the post, as he continued: "Somehow @swrightolsen still looks like a supermodel while her bones melt. We all Dodged it for three years but when it came for us, it came with zero respect for our delusions of grandeur. #celebratelife."