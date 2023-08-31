Sofia Vergara's surprise romance confession during AGT episode after recent split from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara offered a candid insight into her relationship preferences on a recent episode of America's Got Talent. This revelation comes shortly after the 51-year-old’s separation from her husband Joe Manganiello.

During the show the actress and television personality engaged in some playful banter with stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle, 28, igniting speculation about her romantic interests.

Host Terry Crews, 55, seized the moment to address a burning question circulating on social media: what is Sofia looking for in a partner post her split from Joe, 46, after a seven-year marriage? The actress responded with grace and humor, stating: “Well, I think what every girl wants.”

© Getty Images Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, AGT judges

Quick to chime in, fellow judge Howie Mandel, 67, jokingly declared: “I am taken.” Sofia continued to share her insights, describing the attributes she values in a potential partner:

“Someone healthy, someone handsome, someone that has a great sense of humor.” Howie playfully interjected once more, humorously exclaiming: “I'm married!' Sofia's criteria rounded off with the essential quality of self-contentment, as she stated, 'Someone that is happy with himself, that's it.”

These remarks offered a candid window into Sofia's perspective on relationships as she embarks on a new chapter of her life.

© Instagram Sofia split from husband Joe this year

They follow her separation from actor Joe, a journey marked by a shared statement expressing the difficult decision to divorce. The couple, known for their love and mutual respect, gracefully requested privacy as they navigate this new phase.

The story of Sofia and Joe's romance began in 2014, culminating in a heartwarming engagement on a Christmas Eve. Their love story took center stage on November 21, 2015, as they exchanged vows in a dreamy ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. The enchanting tale, however, did not lead to the expansion of their family with children.

© Getty Sofia and Joe in 2017

This marked Sofia's second journey into matrimony. Her previous marriage to her high-school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, spanned from 1991 to 1993 and blessed her with a son, Manolo, who is approaching his 32nd birthday.

In contrast, Joe Manganiello's relationship with Sofia marked his first known experience of married life, with no prior marriages or children.

Sofia is enjoying her single life

As the world learns of their separation, both Sofia and Joe seem to be embracing the transition with resilience and grace. Sofia's radiant smile was on full display during a joyful dinner outing with friends at Dante Restaurant in Beverly Hills on August 14. Her vivacity illuminated the evening, reflecting a sense of newfound independence.

Meanwhile, Joe Manganiello showcased his dedication to wellness and routine. Recently captured by photographers, he was seen diligently completing errands after a rigorous workout session.