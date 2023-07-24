Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's big clue they were heading for divorce

The Modern Family actress and the Magic Mike star recently announced their split after seven years of marriage

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello recently confirmed their plans to divorce after seven years of marriage, and although many fans were blindsided by the announcement, the pair had given a few clues that they were heading for a split in recent months.

While Sofia and Joe's awkward social media interaction just days before the announcement was an indicator that there may be trouble in paradise, there was another sign that the pair were heading for a split earlier this year.

Sofia and Joe announced their divorce in July

The Modern Family star and her husband listed their Beverly Hills estate for sale at the reduced price of $18million in May, almost a year after it first hit the market for $20million, in a possible sign that they are keen to complete the sale and divide their assets as soon as possible.

Sofia bought the Italian-style villa in winter 2014, before her marriage to Joe the following year. However, the pair lived there together and worked with designer Jennifer Bevan to remodel the residence.

See inside Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's former home

According to Dirt.com, the seven bedroom and 11 bathroom home spans almost 11,400 square feet across three levels, with highlights including a double-height foyer with a curved staircase, a gourmet kitchen with a large center island, and a spacious garden with a pool and spa. Meanwhile, the former couple were also able to enjoy a 3,000-bottle wine cellar and tasting room, a movie theater, and a gym with sauna.

Sofia and Joe also owned a 17,000-square-foot mansion in the gated community of Beverly Park, which they bought for $26million in 2020.

The homes are among the assets Joe and Sofia will have to divide after the actor officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences".



Sofia Vergara has an estimated net worth of $180million

The former couple reportedly inked a $100million prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage in 2015, and Sofia has previously been forthright about keeping their financial affairs separate, a decision that may contribute to a cleaner break.

Back in 2015, Sofia shared with Howard Stern that Joe was fully supportive of a prenup, even going as far as saying: "Do whatever you want. I'll sign whatever you want."

The actress has an estimated net worth of an eye-watering $180 million, whilst Joe, 46, known for his role in Magic Mike, is thought to be worth around $40 million.