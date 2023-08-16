Sofia Vergara turns heads in sultry orange dress amid divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofia is currently going through her second divorce

In the midst of personal challenges, Sofia Vergara illuminated our screens with a captivating new photo on her Instagram, shining not just for her beauty, but her resilience.

The 51-year-old actress, known for her vivacious spirit, appeared in a vibrant orange bodysuit, her signature chestnut hair cascading in soft waves.

Celebrating her beauty brand, Toty, she playfully bites the brand's Ilumina CC Cream SPF 50+ Perfecting Fluid, captioning the photo, "@toty my every day essential."

The photograph, highlighting her smoky eye makeup and deep berry lipstick, was not just a promotion for her beauty line, but perhaps also a testament to Sofia's indomitable spirit.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara looked stunning in orange dress

The post follows the recent news of her separation from actor Joe Manganiello, after seven beautiful years of marriage. In a poignant joint statement, they announced: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Their journey as a couple began in 2014, culminating in a romantic Christmas Eve engagement the same year.

MORE: Sofia Vergara looks unbelievable in the most figure-hugging strapless dress

Sofia Vergara and two friends enjoyed a meal to remember at Dante

The two exchanged vows in a dreamy ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 21, 2015. Their love story, while enchanting, did not lead to them having children together.

This wasn't Sofia's first venture into matrimony. She was previously married to her high-school love, Joe Gonzalez, from 1991 to 1993.

MORE: Sofia Vergara makes multi-million dollar move as Joe Manganiello divorce heads to court – details revealed

MORE: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's big clue they were heading for divorce

© Instagram Sofia in a strapless, hot pink swimsuit and a printed sarong, enjoying a glass of wine

From this union, she was blessed with a son, Manolo, who is on the brink of celebrating his 32nd birthday. As for Joe Manganiello, his relationship with Sofia was his first known venture into married life, having had no children or marriages before.

While the world reacts to the news of their split, both Sofia and Joe seem to be taking things in stride, focusing on self-care and spending time with friends.

© Mark Sagliocco Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said they still 'love and care for one another'

The Modern Family star was recently spotted on a joyous dinner outing with friends at Dante Restaurant in Beverly Hills on August 14. A radiant Sofia, with her infectious smile, seemed to be embracing her newfound solo status.

On the other hand, Joe was seen embracing his daily routine, caught by photographers running errands post a rigorous workout session just this past Saturday.