Savannah Guthrie's son channels Prince Louis as Today host and family attends US Open

Savannah Guthrie's cheeky son, Charley, would fit right in in the royal box, if his latest appearance is anything to go by.

The Today host and her husband, Michael Feldman, took the six-year-old and his older sister, Vale, nine, to The US Open on Monday, and the fun photos would give Prince Louis a run for his money.

In the images posted to Instagram, Charley, pulled a series of silly faces for the camera just like the youngest son of Prince William and Princess Kate is known to do.

Savannah remarked on the similarity in the caption to the series of photos which read: "Beautiful first night at US Open! Thank you team @cocogauff @tgodsick88 @santalbano14. With Charley starring as Prince Louis."

She referenced it again in her stories when she said she was "sitting with Prince Louis".

Fans admitted Charley had stolen the show and commented on his adorable "toothless grin" and his poses for the camera.

Many were eager to ask when Savannah would be back on Today as she's recently taken time off to spend with her family.

Her co-host Hoda Kotb revealed last week that: "Savannah is on vacation, Craig is here with me."

© Getty Charley was likened to Prince Louis who is known to pull silly faces

She didn't reveal where she was headed for her break but now that she's popped back up in New York for the tennis tournament, it's likely she'll be returning to Studio 1A very soon.

It's not only viewers who are eager for the Today team to be reunited after many breaks by the team over the summer, but the hosts miss one another when they're absent.

© NBC Savannah is on a break from hosting Today

Craig Melvin, who often steps in for Savannah or Hoda spoke to HELLO! last year about the TV family and what he loves most about them.

Talking about Savannah, he said: "Her sense of humor is high brow. She's quite bright so her humor is quite bright too. She's very, very funny."

© Savannah Guthrie on Instagram Savannah is enjoying the summer with her family

And he's very fond of Al Roker too, telling us: "Al is so funny. He's also so quick-witted. Some of it is born from his encyclopedic knowledge of everything.

"He's wit smart. That's also because he's been around longer. He knows more because he's seen and experienced more. He's as kind as he is funny."

© Getty The Today team are very close

When Savannah also spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, she said of her job hosting alongside Hoda: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

