Only Murders in the Building: fans think they’ve worked out major plot twist

Only Murders in the Building is the show that we can’t stop talking about at the moment! Season three has kicked off with a Broadway twist as our beloved trio, Mabel, Oliver and Charles, try to solve the mystery of who murdered Ben on the opening night of Oliver’s play. With a host of intriguing suspects, all with motive and opportunity, anyone could have killed him - but a new fan theory has really got us thinking…

Putting aside the murders for a moment, one fan believed that they had worked out Meryl Streep’s character Loretta’s connection to Ben. While some fans believe that Loretta is actually Ben’s mother, another fan tweeted: "#OMITB theory: everyone here saying that Loretta is Ben's mother, but for me the focus is dickie, she is his mother and in fact, in the photos in the book that Oliver found he is always there (plus I don't think a mother can have such consideration of her son)."

WATCH: Have you been enjoying round three of the murderous Disney+ show?

Fans were quick to agree, with one adding: "First thing I said to my sister is, 'Did you notice that dickie is always in the photos?'" Another fan was less sure, writing: "But Ben and Dickie are siblings. Ben even says he got into showbiz early to support his single mum and brother. Loretta Durkin was maybe Dickie's nanny perhaps? Cuz she can't be Mum to him and not to Ben."

© Only Murders in the Building Loretta's cuttings all show Dickie in the background

A third person wrote: "I also came up with the theory of her being their nanny afterwards (which would also be connected with the theme of the show)," with one viewer adding: "Yes. I am with you. She also sang that song to him. She was looking at him, not Oliver. And Dickie is in every picture she has. If it was about Ben she would have pictures of him by himself." Do you think that they might be onto something?

In the show, Ben is a famous actor while Dickie works as his assistant, before appearing to have a new less of life following Ben’s death as acting as Loretta’s new agent - but could there be more to him than what meets the eye?

© Patrick Harbron Dickie (Jeremy Shamos) in Only Murders in the Building

Fans have been loving the new series, particularly the original song sung by Meryl and Ashley Park, Look for the Light, which was written by Waitress the musical songwriter, Sara Bareilles. One person wrote: "Help, I can’t stop listening to Look for the Light! It’s going to end up on my Spotify Wrapped," while another added: "Been well over a week since @OnlyMurdersHulu gifted us the incredibly hauntingly beautiful song Look for the Light and I'm still listening to it on repeat with @SpotifyUSA just about every day."

© Patrick Harbron Who killed Ben Glenroy?

Speaking about Meryl’s reaction to the song, showrunner John Hoffman told The Wrap: "I’ll never forget playing her Sara Bareilles singing that song, with Justin Paul and Benj Pasek having just composed it. My favorite moment was when she was listening, and Sara was just weaving this beautiful melody and the lyrics together and then she hit this line ‘My love is a lighthouse. So darling, my darling, look for the light.’

"I watch Meryl just go ‘Oh’ and she left the screen and I thought ‘Ok, we’re in a good place here.’"