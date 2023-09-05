Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee pay heartfelt tribute to late cast members at NTAs

Gogglebox legends Jenny Newby and Lee Riley paid a heartfelt tribute to their late co-stars in an emotional speech at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening.

The Channel 4 favourites took to the stage alongside some other familiar faces from the programme to accept the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award when they revealed how pleased they were to have won.

© Jeff Spicer Amira Rota, Amani Rota, Jenny Newby and Lee Riley in the National Television Awards 2023 Winners Room

Towards the end of the speech, Lee then made sure to mention the Gogglebox stars who are no longer with us.

Take a look at the video below to see what he had to say…

WATCH: Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee pay tribute to stars who have passed

A number of beloved cast members from Gogglebox are sadly no longer with us. These include June and Leon Bernicoff, Mary Cook, Andy Michael and, more recently, Peter McGarry. To remember those who have passed, read our tribute to them here.

Meanwhile, Lee, who has appeared on the programme alongside his good friend for the past ten years, then handed over the microphone to Jenny who said: "I'd just like to say thank you very much, I've enjoyed doing this TV programme for ten years it's been wonderful." The star then hesitated before adding: "And I'd just like to say, I'll be at yours on Friday night at 9 o clock," seemingly confirming the start date for the new series of Gogglebox.