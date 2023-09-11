Savannah Guthrie reveals Today co-star's enduring a 'major challenge' during live show

Savannah Guthrie has been shining a light on her good friend and co-star following an upcoming challenge close to home.

The Today Show star announced on Monday's episode of the NBC morning show that Sheinelle Jones was currently undergoing a "major challenge" outside of work.

The camera cut to an upcoming preview shot of Sheinelle training on the tracks ahead of the New York Marathon, which she has signed up to take part in this year.

VIDEO: Sheinelle Jones endures 'major challenge' as she trains for the New York Marathon

Sheinelle is being supported by her Today colleagues as well as her family and friends, as she prepares for her first ever race.

The mother-of-three - who has never taken part in a marathon before - is wanting to do this to show that busy moms can do everything.

Sheinelle Jones is being supported by Savannah Guthrie and the rest of her Today Show co-stars

The 45-year-old previously told Jenna Bush Hager: "I am not an athlete. In gym class, I was never picked. I was a cheerleader, I was a dancer, but I'm not an athlete.

"When I turned 40, I wanted to change the narrative in my head that I can do hard things and so I ran a half marathon and I swore I would never do it again."

Sheinelle is wanting to prove busy moms can do it all!

Now that she's turned 45, Sheinelle is more determined than ever before to try out new things.

"I just turned 45 and I'm going to try to do hard things again and so I'm going to run the New York City Marathon!" she said.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones and her kids, Kayin, Clara and Uche, in the Today studio

Sheinelle is training for the marathon during her spare time, in between her day job on the Third Hour show, and looking after her three young children.

Not wanting to let this stop her from training, she told Jenna: "I have three little ones, I have a high-pressure job, I travel for work, and everybody says 'We don’t have time.' But we do have time to make time for ourselves.

© NBC Today anchors Sheinelle Jones, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie

"I have to be about that. Whether it takes scheduling, because I pick up my kids every day from school, like I am just gonna figure it out and change the narrative that we can't do things because we don't have time."

Sheinelle is no stranger to putting herself out there and making a positive difference. In fact, back in 2021, she added executive producer to her list of accolades after releasing a powerful documentary on infertility called Stories We Tell: The Infertility Secret.

The documentary received high praise from viewers and during the screening, she was supported by her Today Show co-stars who came along to watch.

