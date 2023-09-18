Grantchester's Robson Green delights fans with major news on project away from show

Grantchester star Robson Green has shared a major update on his latest project away from the popular detective series.

Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that he is adding the "finishing touches" to the second series of his BBC travel show, Robson Green's Weekend Escapes, which will hit our screens in early 2024.

Sharing a photo that showed the star holding a script in a recording booth, he wrote in the caption: "In between suspending disbelief as a detective in the 1960s quintessentially English village of Grantchester I'm putting the finishing touches to the new series of 'Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes' for the BBC The British countryside is known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and cultural heritage.

Robson shared a snap from behind the scenes of Robson Green's Weekend Escapes

"Immersing ourselves in these surroundings allows us to develop a deeper appreciation for the beauty and wonders of the natural world," he continued. "Whether it's walking along scenic trails, exploring historical sites, or observing wildlife, the countryside provides an opportunity to marvel at the beauty of our environment and cultivate a sense of awe and gratitude plus it's just a bloody lovely thing to do.

"It'll be out early 2024 and the new series is a beauty!" Robson added.

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their delight over the news, with one person writing: "@robsongreenonthegram Looking forward to seeing the places you explore in the new series! X," while another added: "Lovely to see @robsongreenonthegram. Looking forward to the new series."

Robson Green's Weekend Escapes premiered on BBC Two in January

A third person commented: "Can't wait to watch the new series. Loved the last one. Really opened my eyes to the beautiful countryside we have. On my list of places to visit."

The travel series, which first aired on BBC Two back in January, sees the 58-year-old take the roads less travelled in North East England. The synopsis continues: "With famous friends, he finds wellbeing and adventure in wonderful places."

The first series saw Robson visit locations such as County Durham, Teesdale and Northumberland. The star was joined by an array of famous faces, including his Grantchester co-star Tom Brittney, who announced his departure from the crime drama in July.

Tom joined Robson in series one of his travel series

"I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years," Tom said in a statement. "I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I'll miss it more than anything. But it's time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I'm so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

Tom is leaving Grantchester after season nine

Tom, who is leaving the show after season nine, will be replaced by Hollyoaks star Rishi Nair, who has been cast as new vicar Alphy Kotteram.