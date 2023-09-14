Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Olivia Rodrigo sharing an update about tour dates after news of her Guts world tour was confirmed.

Not only that, NSYNC have reunited to release their first song a group in 20 years, Sia announces her music comeback and Drake and SZA team up for a joint track.

Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road. The Vampire hitmaker, who released her second record Guts last week, announced to fans that she will taking the new album on a world tour. Olivia shared the news on social media saying she is so excited to begin her string of shows which kick off on 23 February in Palm Springs, California. So far, concerts across North America have been confirmed as well as UK dates in London. But Olivia did assure fans that more dates and shows are set to be announced so watch this space…

© ANGELA WEISS Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards

NSync have reunited and are set to release their first single as a group in 20 years. The boyband, who appeared together on stage at the MTV VMAs earlier this week, has dropped the new track called Better Place which will appear on the soundtrack for the new Trolls movie, Band Together. A snippet of the song has been shared on Tik Tok and will be officially release on September 29. Meanwhile, Trolls Band Together, which stars NSync member Justin Timberlake in the cast, will be released in theatres on 17th November.

© Johnny Nunez Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC speak onstage the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Speaking of music comebacks, Sia is set to release her first solo pop album in 8 years. The record, which is called Reasonable Woman, is due to drop in Spring 2024 but fans needn't worry about the wait because the Elastic Heart singer has released a track which will appear on the album. Her new song is called Gimme Love – let's take a listen…

It's a collab that fans are going crazy for – Drake and SZA have teased that they are teaming up for a new song but are keeping the details on the down low. Drake shared a photo to social media which fans are convinced is artwork and tagged SZA in the post. SZA meanwhile shared the same image, which is a photo of actress Halle Berry getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, to her own social media. We'll be here patiently awaiting to hear more.

© Getty Drake on stage in 2022

And in honour of what would have been her 40th birthday, Amy Winehouse's band have reunited to pay tribute to the late singer. The grammy-winner's original band members gathered in Amy's old stomping ground, Camden, to mark her birthday and remember times they shared with the star, who died aged 27 in 2011. Meanwhile, The Amy Winehouse Band have also announced a live concert which is set to take place at Koko in Camden in December. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday 15th September.