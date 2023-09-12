The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran shocks couple with epic surprise at their wedding

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we are chatting about Ed Sheeran giving one couple in Las Vegas a big surprise by serenading them with his new song.

Not only that, ASAP Rocky is being sued for defamation, Beyonce sends a rare message on social media to thank Diana Ross for her birthday tribute, and Selena Gomez says she's "grateful" after hitting a big streaming milestone.

Beyonce has shared a rare message with her millions of fans on social media when she sent thanks to Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross for their contribution to her epic birthday show as part of her Renaissance tour. The Crazy In Love hitmaker posted a number of photos to her Instagram alongside Diana and Kendrick, describing the former Supremes legend as incomparable as she sent deep thanks for her tribute. Meanwhile, Queen Bey also thanked Kendrick for joining her on stage to sing their remix of America Has a Problem and described the moment as an incredible experience.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"

Ed Sheeran left one bride and groom stunned when he crashed their wedding in Las Vegas. In a clip shared on social media, the Shivers hitmaker can be seen surprising the couple by turning up their vow ceremony and singing his yet unreleased song, Magical, which is set to feature on his new album, Autumn Variations. The couple, called Jordan and Carter, described the moment as one they'll never forget. Ed was in Sin City as he was due to perform at the Allegiant Stadium last week, however, the show ended up being postponed due to a health and safety hazard with the floor of the venue.

Selena Gomez has said she's feeling grateful after the singer hit a big streaming milestone. The popstar and actress took to X, previously known as Twitter, to thank Spotify Africa who flagged in a post that Selena had reached one billion streams on the platform, making her a part of the Billions Club which also features stars such as Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran. Selena reached an impressive milestone thanks to her track Calm Down, on which she collaborates with the rapper Rema, whom Selena also thanked in her post.

Selena Gomez

ASAP Rocky is reportedly being sued for alleged defamation by ASAP Relli, a former co-star of the ASAP Mob hip-hop collective. According to Rolling Stone, the lawsuit centres around statements made by Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, after he was charged and sued for allegedly shooting Relli in 2021. Rocky pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault, but now ASAP Relli is claiming he was defamed in the media by Rocky's team and is claiming his brand, reputation and community status was affected. ASAP Rocky is yet to publicly speak out on the defamation suit. It comes just a few weeks after he and Rihanna welcomed their second child together.

© Photo: Getty Images Take That have re-recorded their hit song, Greatest Day

And Take That are due to release new music very soon and fans can look forward to a new sound. The singing trio, which now consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, have said that their first original record since 2017 will be released at the end of next week, according to the Daily Star. The song is described as emotional and one that is a different sound but is fitting to where the band is in their lives. Lead singer Gary also revealed that fans can look forward to listening to the track on the radio and seeing their new video which was filmed just last week. We can't wait.