Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we discuss Taylor Swift's upcoming concert film which is expected to bring in potentially over $100 million at the box office.

Not only that, Adele has stopped posing with fans for selfies at her Las Vegas concerts, and SZA and Justin Bieber dropped the acoustic version of her hit song, Snooze.

Taylor Swift's upcoming film from her huge Eras world tour is expected to bring in 100 million dollars to the box office in its opening weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special film, which will be a full showing of her Eras set for those who missed out on seeing in real life, could bring in the big bucks based on the extremely high rate of pre-sale tickets. The big profit is a prediction that could be topped as its based only on pre-sales in the US alone, meanwhile, fans are hoping she'll release the film globally. The Eras concert film is released in theatres on October 13th.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Olivia Rodrigo shares update on her Guts world tour

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift makes history at action-packed VMAs

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Adele has said she is no longer taking close-up selfies with fans in the audience at the Las Vegas residency shows due to the fear of catching COVID-19. The global megastar shared the revelation at a recent gig telling fans that the concerts were hanging on for dear life after close friends and crew members had been what she described as "dropping like flies." The Easy On Me hitmaker has also halted her walk through the audience to prevent the spread. However, Adele has vowed not to let the rise in COVID cases from wrecking her residency after the virus causing delays in production and rehearsals meant her residency was postponed last year.

SZA has teamed up with Justin Bieber to drop an acoustic version of her hit song Snooze. The song, which appears on her huge 2022 album SOS, now has a new version and video which also stars Justin and other stars like Benny Blanco. Meanwhile, SZA has clearly been busy because she's also set to release a new deluxe version of SOS featuring ten extra songs, and, according to reports, a new track with Drake next week.

© Anna Webber/GETTY SZA performs on SOS tour

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said her debut solo album could be released next year. The former Little Mix star, who has so far released two solo tracks including her first, Don't Say Love, has told Amazing Music's +44 podcast that the record is officially in the works. Fans will be delighted to hear that Leigh-Anne added the album was coming together quicker than she or her team anticipated, meaning a 2024 release date was a possibility. The singer then added she also wants to tour, so there's plenty for fans to look forward to.

Leigh-Anne is set to release a solo album

Busted are working on new album. The beloved pop rock trio, consisting of Matt Willis, Charlie Simpson and James Bourne, are currently embarking on their 20th anniversary tour but don't have plans to slow down. Matt Willis told the Daily Star that although reaching the milestone would be a good time to hang up their hats, he doesn't think they're going to and that they're constantly working on new music and that Busted has a future. Meanwhile, the group recently released their new track Good One and they've said there's more where that came from.