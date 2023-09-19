BBC Breakfast presenter marks major milestone with newborn baby after announcing exit

BBC Breakfast presenter Emma Vardy has embarked on her first journey with her newborn son Jago ahead of her major move to the States.

Over the summer period, the journalist, who is BBC's Ireland Correspondent, stepped in for Nina Warhurst who is currently away on maternity leave. A short while later, Emma went on to welcome her first child last month.

Revealing that she has travelled to the UK before her permanent move this week, the reporter gave fans an insight into her journey with her three-week-old son.

"Baby Jago starting his travelling career early!! 3 weeks old and already the three of us on our first flight together for a quick trip to see friends and family in England. The start of many…," she wrote in the caption.

Her followers were quick to react, with one writing: "You're a machine. I'm not sure we’d even made it onto a bus after three weeks." Another said: "Looking fab 3 weeks after having your baby! Huge feat going on a plane with a baby! Have lots of fun on your travels x."

© Emma Vardy/Instagram Emma Vardy welcomed her baby boy Jago Fionn in August

A third post read: "WOW! I can't say if I am more impressed by the baby or by his parents! Either way, congratulations!!"

The trip comes a week after Emma revealed she will be leaving her role in Ireland to become the BBC's LA Correspondent. "We've certainly had our hands (& hearts) full lately, now there's a big adventure ahead for my wee family," she wrote last week. "After an incredible 5 years in Northern Ireland, Jago Fionn @mr_plusone & I are off to actual Hollywood!"

Confirming her new role with the BBC, Emma added: "Not for my acting skills but to become the BBC’s LA Correspondent…reporting on everything from the red carpet awards to the presidential election & catching a few waves.

"I've absolutely loved my time in Northern Ireland & it will always have a very special place in my heart. Will treasure our final weeks before we say goodbye NI [heart emoji]."