BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt's absence continues as co-star steps in

BBC Breakfast viewers tuned in on Thursday morning to see the red sofa looking a little different than usual as Charlie Stayt was missing from the show.
The journalist, who usually fronts the programme alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday, was also absent from Friday and Saturday's episodes last week, with Ben Thompson filling in on both occasions.
Ben often steps in for the main hosts when they are away from the sofa. He's also a familiar face to viewers over on BBC News, where he hosts the channel's daily business programme, Business Live.
Taking to Twitter, now X, one viewer asked when Charlie would be returning to the show, writing: "@BenThompsonTV @TVNaga01 When is Charlie coming back on @BBCBreakfast?"
While neither Naga nor Ben explained Charlie's absence, it's possible that he's simply taking some time off.
Charlie isn't the only star who has been missing from the show recently. Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has been away from her usual spot on the programme since last week, with Matt Taylor mainly filling in for her.
Carol's absence comes just weeks before the presenter is heading off on a four-day steam train journey across her native Scotland. The 61-year-old will be joined by fans as she journeys through the Scottish highlands, from the foothills of Britain's highest mountain, Ben Nevis, to the shores of the Atlantic next to Loch Nevis.
The trip also includes a castle visit, three boat rides, as well as a trip on the Falkirk Wheel. Carol is expected to give a talk on her love of Scotland and growing up in Morar. She will also touch on her career and her experience on Strictly, with a Q&A session also on offer.
During her time away from BBC Breakfast, Carol is no doubt enjoying spending some quality time with her fiancé Steve Randall, who popped the question last year.
Detailing her beautiful engagement during an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Carol said: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by. I turned to say, 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said, 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"
The couple first met when Carol was in her 50s and were initially friends before things turned romantic. "That was nice because it just kind of happened," she told Closer magazine, adding: "Neither of us were looking for romance and there it was, it just evolves. It's so lovely. Who'd have thought that at this ripe old age, I'd be getting married again? I certainly didn't."