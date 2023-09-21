BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt's absence continues as co-star steps in

BBC Breakfast viewers tuned in on Thursday morning to see the red sofa looking a little different than usual as Charlie Stayt was missing from the show.

The journalist, who usually fronts the programme alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday, was also absent from Friday and Saturday's episodes last week, with Ben Thompson filling in on both occasions.

© BBC Ben Thompson filled in for Charlie Stayt on Thursday

Ben often steps in for the main hosts when they are away from the sofa. He's also a familiar face to viewers over on BBC News, where he hosts the channel's daily business programme, Business Live.

Taking to Twitter, now X, one viewer asked when Charlie would be returning to the show, writing: "@BenThompsonTV @TVNaga01 When is Charlie coming back on @BBCBreakfast?"

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty usually host the show from Thursday to Saturday

While neither Naga nor Ben explained Charlie's absence, it's possible that he's simply taking some time off.

Charlie isn't the only star who has been missing from the show recently. Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has been away from her usual spot on the programme since last week, with Matt Taylor mainly filling in for her.

The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters © BBC Charlie Stayt



The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations. Naga Munchetty



The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch. Sally Nugent



Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021. Jon Kay



The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign. Carol Kirkwood



Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years. Nina Warhurst



Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent. Ben Thompson



Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News. John Watson



John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

Carol's absence comes just weeks before the presenter is heading off on a four-day steam train journey across her native Scotland. The 61-year-old will be joined by fans as she journeys through the Scottish highlands, from the foothills of Britain's highest mountain, Ben Nevis, to the shores of the Atlantic next to Loch Nevis.

© BBC Carol Kirkwood has been off since last week

The trip also includes a castle visit, three boat rides, as well as a trip on the Falkirk Wheel. Carol is expected to give a talk on her love of Scotland and growing up in Morar. She will also touch on her career and her experience on Strictly, with a Q&A session also on offer.

During her time away from BBC Breakfast, Carol is no doubt enjoying spending some quality time with her fiancé Steve Randall, who popped the question last year.

Carol shared the special announcement live on BBC Breakfast in May last year. Watch the clip below.

Detailing her beautiful engagement during an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Carol said: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by. I turned to say, 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said, 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol is engaged to former police officer Steve Randall

The couple first met when Carol was in her 50s and were initially friends before things turned romantic. "That was nice because it just kind of happened," she told Closer magazine, adding: "Neither of us were looking for romance and there it was, it just evolves. It's so lovely. Who'd have thought that at this ripe old age, I'd be getting married again? I certainly didn't."