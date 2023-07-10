BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood set to be separated from fiancé in surprise new move

The BBC weather expert is embracing a new challenge away from her partner Steve Randall

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood delighted fans last year when she shared that she and her partner Steve Randall had got engaged.

Carol and Steve are obviously head over heels in love, so it came as a surprise to fans when Carol's latest career move was revealed – and it's one that will see her and Steve separated.

The BBC Breakfast star isn't afraid of a challenge when it comes to her career. She's been presenting the weather for over 20 years, but also dedicates time to writing her best-selling novels. She even participated in Strictly in 2015, but her latest role is rather different.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood and Steve got engaged in 2022

2023 sees Carol take to the railways, joining fans on a four-day train journey through her native Scotland, with fans paying from £1,495 for the break, which sees them spend several days travelling Scotland on a steam train with Carol.

The trip also includes three boat rides, a castle visit and a trip on the Falkirk Wheel, with Carol set to give a talk on her love of Scotland, growing up in Morar, her career and her experience on Strictly, with a Q&A session with the star also available.

LOOK: BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood's private sanctuary with mystery fiancé

We bet Carol is excited for the experience, albeit worried about missing Steve, with whom she lives in Maidenhead.

The 61-year-old gave insights into their relationship during a 2021 interview with Prima, sharing: "He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic - it's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses."

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood is trying her hand at something new

Clearly smitten with her man, Carol added: "He is the best thing that's ever happened to me, without a shadow of a doubt."

NEED TO KNOW: Everything BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood has said about her wedding plans

Carol has lived in Maidenhead since splitting from cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood, who she was married to for 18 years from 1990 to 2008.

Carol announced her engagement to Steve on BBC Breakfast in May 2022, telling viewers and her BBC co-hosts, Sally Nugent and Jon Kay at the time: "I got engaged!" before flashing her diamond ring. "We got engaged when we were on holiday," she added: "So it's lovely news and we're both thrilled." See her announcement clip below...

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

The star told HELLO! about her beautiful proposal, explaining: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by. I turned to say, 'What’s wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said, 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?’ I said: 'Yes!! Of course!’"

We hope Carol enjoys her Scottish railway adventure, and doesn't miss Steve too much!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub