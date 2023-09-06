Sofia Vergara's waist is unbelievably tiny in latest AGT outfit – see

America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara, 51, delighted fans with her bold coral outfit for week three of the live shows

Sofia Vergara can always be relied upon to be active on social media during the America's Got Talent live shows, and she didn't disappoint on Tuesday when she shared several behind-the-scenes photos from week three of the live shows.

The 51-year-old star posted five snapshots of the shenanigans she and her fellow judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Madel were getting up to – but fans were most preoccupied with how incredible the newly single judge looked.

Sofia was rocking head-to-toe coral, with the figure-hugging ensemble accentuating her tiny waist. The star's followers were floored by her ensemble, writing: "Loving this color on you!!" and: "How beautiful does that color look?"

© Getty Sofia Vergara's coral outfit wowed fans

As well as showing off her flawless outfit, Sofia shared how she and Heidi spend the commercial breaks during filming, posting a photo of herself and Heidi Klum nibbling on Loackers chocolate wafers.

The ladies could be seen popping several of the sweet snacks into their mouths, with fans delighted by their treats of choice.

LOOK: Sofia Vergara wows in sheer lace bodysuit and must-see sequin skirt for girl's night out

"OMG these are amazing, Loackers are unstoppable, you take one and you're off for the rest of the bag," one fan related, while another added: "Those are the best!"

The video of their snacking denounced the rumors that Heidi only consumes 900 calories a day. The rumor arose from an Instagram Q&A session where Heidi reportedly shared that she weighs 138 pounds.

© Getty Sofia Vergara is a favourite on AGT

In a video statement, she expressed her frustration at the spread of sensationalized stories and emphasized her stance on calorie counting: "I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life.

"Someone asked me how much I weighed... And I don’t know, people just put things together and just write a bunch of [expletive]."

We're glad Heidi cleared things up – and is able to enjoy a sweet nibble with her co-star, who also works hard to maintain her figure.

"I hit 40 and I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body … I knew it was time to do something, so I did," Sofia said of her decision to create time to work out.

Whatever she's doing, it's clearly working as the 51-year-old looks just as incredible now as she did in the early days of her career.

Watch our video below to remind yourself of the star's rise to fame...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara's rise to fame - her incredible story

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub