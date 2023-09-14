Sofia Vergara walks off AGT stage after relationship status is brought up

The America's Got Talent star has previously been married to Joe Gonzalez and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara's personal life entered the spotlight in a big way when she announced in July that she and husband Joe Manganiello were separating after seven years of marriage.

While the actress, 51, has been candid about her newly single life, she understandably was afraid to dive too deep into the subject when it was brought up once again on America's Got Talent.

This isn't the first time fellow judge Howie Mandel teased Sofia about her romantic life, doing so previously on an episode which aired in late August.

During the show, the Modern Family star was engaging in some playful back and forth with stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle, and her co-stars quickly started up a conversation about her potential romantic interests.

Host Terry Crews found the perfect moment to ask the actress what she was looking for in a perfect man, and Sofia kept things simple and straightforward, responding with: "Well, I think what every girl wants."

© Getty Images Sofia has been living her best life with her AGT co-stars

Of course, Howie, 67, chimed in with a perfectly timed: "I am taken." Sofia continued: "Someone healthy, someone handsome, someone that has a great sense of humor."

Once again, Howie couldn't help interjecting with an incredulous: "I'm married!" As the audience chuckled, so did Sofia, and she closed the matter out with: "Someone that is happy with himself, that's it."

On July 17, the couple released a joint statement which read: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

© Getty Images She and Joe announced their separation in July

Behind the scenes, it is reported that they have been supportive of each other as they undergo divorce proceedings, with the Magic Mike actor, 46, officially filing for divorce later that month, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Sofia and Joe first began dating in June 2014, announcing their engagement six months later. They tied the knot nearly a year later in November 2015.

Previously, the actress and model was married to her high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez from 1991-1993, with whom she welcomed her son Manolo, now 31. In 2012, she got engaged to actor Nick Loeb after two years of dating. However, the engagement was called off in 2014, shortly before she began dating Joe.

© Instagram Her AGT co-stars have teased her about her newly single status on occasion

The Hot Pursuit star has been living her best life over the summer, however, being spotted at several high-profile concerts especially, including Karol G, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour.

Speaking with ET about the latter's show, she gushed: "Anyone can learn a thing or two from Beyoncé. That was, I mean, she was spectacular! What a show! Her daughter, her songs, her outfits, her body, I mean everything."

When asked why she was spending so much time with music recently, she responded: "I don't know. I've been lucky! People have been inviting me out, you know, trying to have fun. So I've been going everywhere they invite me."

© Getty Images Sofia shares her son Manolo with her first ex-husband Joe Gonzalez

