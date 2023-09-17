Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared an update about an exciting venture overseas they will be embarking on in 2024, however, the announcement has left some of their fans somewhat disappointed.

Taking to Instagram, the pair, who finished their Channel 4 programme Escape the Chateau in November 2022, announced they'll be taking their Dare to Do It tour to America and Canada next year for a number of dates in February and March.

"It's been some months in the planning and we are delighted to finally announce that we are Coming to America!! And Canada this February 2024 with our Dare To Do It Tour! The excitement is tangible and Arthur & Dorothy have already started packing!" they began in the caption.

"Touring is like a dream come true for our family. We get to meet many of you that have been on our journey since day one and in between we get to see places we could never have imagined!

"In tour world, where shows are often booked years in advance, February 2024 is literally around the corner. The tour being so soon, did mean many of our chosen locations simply had no availability, so this will be a shorter tour, but that does means that we will just have to come back!"

Fans in the comment section picked up on the fact that Dick and Angel don't have an extended run overseas, and some were disappointed not to have their city of choice on the bill.

One fan wrote: "New York, No New York???" as a second said: "I hope you will consider coming back for another tour of America, the heartland next time."

© Channel 4 Angel and Dick digging in the garden with their children Arthur and Dorothy

A third agreed: "Come to Florida please…." As a fourth commented: "Please come to Dallas Texas. We were some of your first fans in America."

Prior to their journey Stateside, however, the family-of-four will be headed back to home turf for a UK stint of tour dates across London, Oxford, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Halifax, Birmingham, Manchester, Bournemouth and more. The tour in the UK commences in October and runs through to November.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge at their home Chateau De La Motte Husson

The parents involve their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, heavily in their renovation and gardening work, as well as teaching them important skills for adulthood. Angel previously told HELLO!: "The best way for them to learn is on the job, so we try and include them in all sorts of projects from crafting, cooking, and gardening. They love it – kids are like sponges and absorb all the experiences you give them…"