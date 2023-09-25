Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Travis Barker sharing his health update which has Blink 182 fans worried about their upcoming shows as part of their European tour.

Not only that, Usher is confirmed as the Super Bowl Half-Time Show for next year and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelcee seemingly confirm their romance in the best way.

Listen to today's episode below...

Taylor Swift sent the internet alight over the weekend when she seemingly confirmed her romance with NFL star Travis Kelcee when she was spotted cheering him on at his recent game at the Arrowhead Stadium. The couple have reportedly been dating a few weeks but were spotted together for the first time as Taylor escorted Travis out of the stadium following his win. During the match, Taylor was also seen cheering along Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates while sitting next to his mother, Donna, as they watched from the stands. The pair were then later spotted getting in a car together. We are loving this couple.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas as divorce battle continues

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift puts fans theories to bed with big reveal about 1989

Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game

Usher is officially headlining the Super Bowl Half-Time Show. The RnB singer announced the news with a video on social media which featured a throwback to his Confessions music video and also featured cameos from big stars like Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Usher will take to the stage at the huge sporting event which will take place in Las Vegas on February to perform a string of hits from his huge back catalogue which spans over 25 years. Usher, who announced his new album Coming Home at the same time, said it was the honour of a lifetime to finally check the Super Bowl off his bucket list. Coming Home will be released on the same day of the Super Bowl, the 11th of February, 2024.

© Getty Images Usher is headlining the Super Bowl

Adele has continued to fuel rumours that she has married her boyfriend, Rich Paul. The singer was performing at her Las Vegas residency over the weekend when she was chatting to the audience and referred to herself as his "wife". The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker was laughing along with fans when she admitted she isn’t the greatest wife when it comes to football. Her comment came just a week after she joked with a fan who wished to marry her. Adele told the audience that she couldn't because she's straight and that her husband was in the crowd. The Grammy winner has made no secret about the fact that she wishes to be married to her boyfriend, Rich, and has even said she hopes to welcome another baby.

Houston, Texas, was lit up when Beyonce returned to her hometown as part of her Renaissance world tour. The Crazy in Love singer made both of her homecoming shows one to remember when she brought out fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion to perform the Savage remix. The duo's on-stage collaboration was heavily rumoured after Megan pulled out of a scheduled performance at the Global Citizen Festival which was billed for the same day. In one clip shared on social media, the two stars can be heard telling each other I love you after singing their Grammy-winning track.

© CBS Photo Archive Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce win the award for Best Rap Song at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS

And Travis Barker has had fans worried after he shared a positive COVID-19 result. The drummer posted the picture of the test on his social media which prompted fears Blink 182 could be forced to alter their upcoming European tour dates. The band are due to perform at Lisbon's Altice Arean on Sunday 1st October, but they have not made any schedule changes as of yet. The worry from fans comes just a few weeks after the band were forced to cancel gigs in the UK after Travis' pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian was rushed to hospital for surgery. The reality star has since recovered.