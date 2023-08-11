Lara Spencer has been joined on her vacation in Nantucket by her son, Duff – and he looks so grown-up in a new photo the proud mom shared of him on Thursday.

The GMA star is enjoying some time with the 21-year-old now that he is on his summer break from college, alongside her husband, Richard McVey. However, Lara's rare photo of her son was overshadowed by another adorable family member who took pride of place next to Duff.

WATCH: Inside Lara Spencer's family life

The family's pet dog, Riva, stole the show in the sweet new photo, which saw the pooch nestled beside Duff in a golf buggy before joining the family at a driving range. "My boy and his dog...and a trip to the range. #rescueriva," Lara captioned the snaps.

Her followers loved the glimpse of Riva, with one commenting: "Riva has the life!!! I miss her on GMA. She was so sweet in your segments." A second said: "What a life Riva has." A third added: "That's a good dog."

Others were also quick to point out the strong resemblance between Duff and Lara, with another commenting: "No doubt he's your son!" One more said: "Wow! He looks like you!"

© Instagram Lara's son Duff was overshadowed by their pet dog, Riva

The ABC star shares Duff and his sister, Katharine, 19, with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer, whom she was married to for 15 years. They divorced in 2015 and told Page Six at the time that their children "remain our top priority," and added: "We will raise them and care for them together."

Lara and David have remained on friendly terms and Duff and Katharine have grown into confident young people. Speaking to Greenwich magazine about raising her offspring, Lara said: "I want them to dream big. That's what my parents did for me."

© Instagram Lara Spencer's dog, Riva, joined the family at the golf driving range

She also told Family Circle: "Kate and Duff aren't afraid to experiment and try different things, and I really love that about them."

Lara will soon become an empty nester as Katharine prepares to head off to college in the Fall. Duff moved to Dallas in 2021, where he is currently studying at Southern Methodist University, a 25-hour drive away from his family home in Connecticut.

© Instagram Lara with her husband and two children

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, the star opened up about her close relationship with both her children and how grateful she was that her youngest was still at home – for now. When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to college, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

© Instagram Lara's lookalike daughter is heading to college in Tennessee

Katharine is heading to Vanderbilt University in Tennessee and has already signed with the Division One school to play lacrosse for them as a freshman. At the end of 2021, Katharine gave the college a verbal agreement, and Lara shared the news with fans.

She wrote at the time: "SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!! Kate-You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

