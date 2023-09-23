Michael Strahan reveals never-before-seen photos of family and GMA stars as he reflects on the 'tough stuff' in life

Michael Strahan is reflecting on the "tough stuff" in life. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the news anchor posted a number of never-before-seen photos alongside his four children, and his Good Morning America co-stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer.

© Instagram Michael credited his family and friends with helping him get through 'tough stuff' in his life

Praising his friends and family for helping him get to where he is now, Michael accompanied the snaps with a heartfelt caption. "It takes a team to get through tough stuff and I am grateful for mine and wouldn't be where I am without these folks and many others throughout my life," he began.

© Instagram The TV star included his GMA colleagues in the heartfelt post

"I want to take this moment to show it also takes teams like @tcjayfund and @tacklecancr to tackle pediatric cancer. Proud to take part in the #showusyourteam initiative started by my former Head Coach, Tom Coughlin & teammate Eli Manning."

Michael added: "Join me in spreading awareness by posting a photo of your team now through 9/30, tagging @tcjayfund and @tackle kids cancer, as well as using #childhoodcancerawareness & #showuseyourteam!"

WATCH: Michael Strahan delivers life-changing news on GMA in emotional segment

Among the comments, GMA meteorologist Ginger Zee was among the first to reply. "So much gratitude right back at you," she responded with a love heart.

Constance Schwartz, who also appears in one of the photos, commented: "It takes a village!!!! #team." Meanwhile, Victoria Trilling, the creative director of Michael Strahan Brand wrote: "Proud to be a part of your village! Love you!"

Michael has the sweetest bond with his GMA co-stars

Michael, who often posts about life with his four children – Tanita, Michael Jr, Isabella and Sophia – has also hailed his Good Morning America co-stars as his "family." After joining the hit news show in 2016, the 51-year-old has formed the sweetest bond with his fellow anchors, and recently attended the wedding of Robin Roberts.

In a 2023 interview with Variety, Michael spoke about the unwavering support he receives from his GMA co-stars and crew members. "The bosses there say, 'This is where we feel like you can really excel.' I just couldn't see it for myself, so I'm glad that I've always been around people who had a vision for me to achieve more than I imagined that I could achieve," explained Michael.

MORE: Michael Strahan's daughter's luxe new life at college revealed - see dreamy photos

READ: Michael Strahan delivers 'life-changing' news live on GMA during emotional moment

"In the game of football, that was my dad. In the TV world, it's my business partner Constance, my Fox family and my ABC family, who all push me further than I would push myself."

© Getty The 51-year-old has said that his Fox and ABC family have helped "push me further than I would push myself"

Reflecting on the transition from football to journalism, Michael added: "I think I'm a product of just being around the right people at the right time and who have the right intentions.

"If you put yourself around that type of environment, it just gives you a bigger opportunity — not saying you're always going to be successful, but it gives you a better opportunity to be successful."