Amy Robach receives show of support from former GMA co-star as she and T.J. Holmes return to spotlight

The former Good Morning America star is training for the New York Marathon

Amy Robach has been sharing regular updates on her life since her return to social media at the end of August, and it's safe to say that her fans are thrilled that she's back.

The former Good Morning America star has maintained a close relationship with some of her former colleagues on the ABC daytime show, who are equally happy to see her back online.

This was evident in her latest Instagram post, uploaded on September 11, which featured a photo of Amy and her daughter Ava twinning with matching wavy hairstyles.

Sam Champion - who often appears as a meteorologist on GMA - was one of the first to respond to the image, simply commenting with a smiley face emoji.

Amy and T.J. Holmes will be likely bumping into their former GMA co-stars in the near future too, as they take part in the upcoming New York Marathon, on November 5.

Amy Robach's former GMA co-star Sam Champion was one of the first to comment on her latest Instagram post

The couple will be running the popular marathon in the city, as will a team of Good Morning America and ABC stars, who will be participating in a relay.

Last week it was announced that 12 of the ABC team including anchors and correspondents will run an ABC News Relay Supporting Team for Kids at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon.

© Noam Galai Amy Robach and Sam Champion have stayed in touch since her GMA departure

These members include Robin Roberts, World New Tonight anchor David Muir and even T.J.'s replacement on GMA3, DeMarco Morgan. ABC President Kim Goodwin who announced the decision to remove them from the air, will also be part of the team.

At the time, the statement from the network read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

© Getty Images Amy Robach and TJ Holmes returned to the spotlight at the end of August

The GMA team have kept quiet on their current relationship with Amy and T.J. since they departed from the morning news show in January.

However, the couple were both absent at Robin Roberts' recent wedding to Amber Laign, which was attended by many GMA and ABC stars, including their GMA3 replacements, DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim, as well as their former co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes are training for the New York Marathon

George Stephanopoulos, however, did touch on the subject when asked by ET how the GMA team were doing after Amy and T.J.'s dismissal, during a chat with the publication in March.

The news anchor simply replied: "we’re doing great”. Amy and T.J. chose their New York Marathon training news as their first post on social media following their online absence. They both shared matching photos of their legs and feet resting on a stoop mid training, along with the news of their participation.

