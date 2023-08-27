Amanda Owen's son Reuben surprises with rare photo with mum - and fans say the same thing

Amanda Owen shares nine children with her ex-husband Clive, including son Reuben, who is following in their footsteps with his own farming endeavours.

At the weekend, the 19-year-old took to Instagram to share some photos of himself hard at work, as well as a picture with his mum that got his followers talking.

The young star captioned his images: "Few recent pictures [tractor emoji]," and they included himself looking at a huge JCB digger, and a large patch of land with the digger in the distance.

Even more striking to his fans, though, was a selfie with Amanda, in which the busy mum looked radiant as she beamed alongside her son.

Reuben was hard at work

Comments on the post included: "Nice to see ur mum smiling," "Lovely to see your mum hope she's keeping well," "Great pictures… your mum looks great, hope she's OK," and: "Thanks for the pics Reuben, working hard as always but having fun too, appreciate the pic of you and your Mum, hope she is doing OK, please pass on love!"

Amanda sparked concern recently, when she made the surprise announcement that the family farm, Ravenseat, would be closing with immediate effect, although she didn't say how long for.

Amanda shared that Ravenseat, which helped launch her and her family to national fame, had temporarily closed down with a message on the website that read: "Ravenseat Farm is closed to visitors until further notice, so, unfortunately, we are not serving cream teas. Thank you for your understanding. Amanda."

It's not the first time that the farm has been shut to members of the public. In May 2022, the farm ceased people from visiting the farm due to the family being overwhelmed by the lambing season.

Amanda has not commented further on why she took the decision to close the farm to the public, and has been silent on her social media since the message was posted.

Reuben took to Instagram after the news was announced, although he didn't reference it. Instead, the TV star, who hosts his own programme called Beyond the Yorkshire Farm, gave fans a glimpse into his love of dirt biking.

The star was clearly a natural in the snaps he shared, as he rode up a hill with ease alongside some close competition, but he revealed in his caption that things didn't fully go his way.

"Good bit of fun at Bainbridge Hill climb sadly was cut a bit short due to a bit of carb trouble," he explained in his caption.

The carburettor on a dirt bike helps supply the engine with fuel and air, meaning it's an essential bit of kit if Reuben intended to compete.

His fans were quick to react, as one said: "Can't have all work and no play, good on you Reuben!" and a second added: "Good work mate! Did you hit it in second gear in the end? Nice to meet you," and a third joked about his engine trouble as they teased: "Potatoes are a good source of carbs."